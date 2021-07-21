New colours and a more powerful DB11 part of revised Aston Martin range

Charl Bosch

Aston Martin has made a series of changes to its product line-up centring around new colours and materials, but also renaming of the DBS and adding more grunt to the DB11.

Attributed to the marque debuting its new online configurator, the new additions, in the case of the former, consists of three new interior trims available not only on the models mentioned, but also the Vantage and DBX.

Said to “remove complexity in the customer’s specification journey”, the first option carries the Inspire designation and consists of 38 monotone or dual-tone colours, contrasting stitch work on the seats and semi-aniline leather with “exquisitely crafted perforation patterns”.

New interior colour on the Aston Martin DBX.

The second option, called Accelerate, comprises ten colours with four Alcantara hues and sport seats trimmed in leather and Alcantara, while the long distance focused Create offers a choice of ten monotone and dual-tone colours and bespoke interior detailing.

On the individual model front, the DBX now comes with the option of 23-inch alloy wheels, standard wireless smartphone charger and the Sport Plus seats, while the DBS drops the Superleggra suffix with the AMR designation also falling by the wayside.

Aston Martin DBX can now fitted with 23-inch alloy wheels.

As mentioned, the biggest change involves the DB11 which receives a power boost, but only for the entry-level V8 model. As such, the AMG derived 4.0-litre twin-turbo bent-eight now produces 18 kW more than before at 393 kW with Aston claiming a slightly top speed at 309 km/h. Like the DBX, the Sport Plus seats can also be specified from the options list.

The various enhancements are now available on Aston’s website, configurator.astonmartin.com, with pricing for the models in questions to be announced later.