Sleeker Mahindra XUV 700 debuts as XUV 500 successor

Charl Bosch

Mahindra has taken the wraps off of the replacement for the XUV 500 that could potentially come to South Africa later this year or in 2022.

Part of a full-scale nine model SUV onslaught by 2026, the new XUV 700 (pronounced seven-double-oh) debuts as the first model to feature Mahindra’s new “twin peaks” corporate logo in a design that is more evolutionary rather than revolutionary.

Based on the marque’s W601 platform that would have underpinned the now cancelled Ford C757 C-SUV, the XUV 700 measures 4 695 mm in overall length with its wheelbase standing at 2 750 mm, height at 1 755 mm and width at 1 890 mm.

Rear incorporates element from the Marazzo MPV.

Measuring 110 mm longer overall and gaining 50 mm in the wheelbase department over the XUV 500, the XUV 700 also boasts a completely new interior consisting of not only a new look, but also features and improved materials.

In India, where sales are due to start later this month, the XUV 700 line-up comprises two models; MX and AdrenoX (AX) with the more upscale latter offering a choice of three trim grades; AX3, AX5 and AX7.

Equipment-wise, the MX comes as standard with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a seven-inch instrument cluster, as well as 17-inch steel wheels, folding electric mirrors, LED taillights and steering wheel audio controls.

ALSO READ: Ford and Mahindra partnership termination expanded

Moving one up, the AX AX3 retains the 17-inch steelies, but swaps the infotainment system and instrument cluster for a new dual 10.25-inch setup while also receiving a wireless smartphone charger, LED daytime running lights and a six-speaker sound system.

Upping the ante further, the MX5 gains 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, full LED headlights with sequential indicators, a sunroof and cornering lights, while the range-topping AX7 boasts dual-zone climate control, six-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, Driver Attention Alert, a total of seven airbags, leather steering wheel and gear lever, 18-inch diamond-cut alloys and a full array of safety and driver assistance systems.

Underneath the bonnet, a two engines are available; the mStallion 2.0-litre turbo-petrol that delivers 147kW/380Nm and the revised 2.2 mHawk turbodiesel in two states of tune, 115kW/360Nm in the MX and 135 kW in the AX with torque rated at 420 Nm or in the case of models fitted with the six-speed automatic gearbox, 450 Nm.

Interior, on higher spec models, receives a dual 10.25-inch display.

Joining the mentioned self-shifter is a six-speed manual that comes standard on the petrol engine and on the lower output oil-burner. Like its predecessor, the XUV 700 will provide seating for five or seven with all-wheel-drive being added at a later stage.

Reserved for the diesel though are four curiously titled driving models Mahindra claims “takes the driving experience to the next level”, the default Zip, Zap, Zoom and Custom.

Priced from INR 1 199 000 (R240 834) for the manual, petrol powered MX to INR 1 499 000 (R301 092) for the AX AX5 manual, the range will be finalised by October with the addition of the mentioned all-wheel-drive and higher specced models. As indicated, no word about South African availability has been made, but expect an announcement soon.