Quiet debut as Hyundai Palisade gets priced

Charl Bosch

With less than two years having passed since its debut at the Los Angeles International Auto Show, the Hyundai Palisade has quietly entered the South African market as the South Korean brand’s flagship model and SUV.

Confirmed by Hyundai South Africa last year after a number of speculative reports, the Palisade – which takes its name from the Southern California neighbourhood of Pacific Palisades – arrives sporting a choice of two models with the only difference being seven or eight seats.

ALSO READ: Official: Full-size Hyundai Palisade coming to South Africa in 2021

Riding on a platform shared with sister brand Kia’s Telluride, which incidentally won’t be coming to market soon as production is limited to left-hand drive, the Palisade measures 4 980 mm in overall length with its wheelbase standing at 2 900 mm, height at 1 750 mm and width at 1 976 mm.

Seating will be provided for seven or eight. Picture of US model.

In terms of space, the boot, regardless of the seat count, swallows 509-litres with all three rows in place and 2 447-litres with the second and third array of chairs folded down.

Only offered in Elite spec, both models come as standard with the following:

20-inch alloy wheels

eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system

seven-inch TFT instrument cluster

six-speaker sound system

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and three USB ports

wireless smartphone charger

tyre pressure monitor

artificial leather wrapped multi-function steering wheel

heated electric front seats in faux leather

full-LED auto on/off headlights

keyless entry

ventilated front seats on the seven-seat model

push-button start

heated and ventilated second row on the seven-seat model

rear Cross Traffic Alert

Blind Spot Detection

dual-zone climate control with rear vents and separate controls

folding electric mirrors;

one-touch all around electric windows

front and rear parking sensors plus reverse camera

cruise control

Rear Seat Alert

Rear window blinds

dual-pane sunroof

six airbags

Downhill Brake Control

Hill Start Assist

Trailer Stability Control

Up front, Hyundai has opted for a single powerunit; the familiar 2.2-litre turbodiesel tuned to produce 142kW/440Nm. Hooked to a push-button operated eight-speed automatic gearbox with drive going to all four wheels, the Palisade will get from 0-100 km/h in 10.5 seconds and top out at 190 km/h.

Interior of the Australian model with the dual 10.25-inch infotainment system and instrument cluster.

Claimed fuel consumption is 8.2 L/100 km with ground clearance rated at 203 mm. Towing capacity is 750 kg for a braked trailer.

Available as standard with a seven year/200 000 km warranty as well as a seven year/105 000 km service plan, the Palisade comes in a choice of five colours; White Cream, Graphite Grey, Shimmering Silver, Moonlight Blue and Abyss Black Pearl with both models carrying a sticker price of R999 900.

For more information, click here.