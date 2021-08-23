Feistier Jaguar F-Pace SVR digs its claws into South Africa

Charl Bosch

Having showcased the facelifted Jaguar F-Pace just over two weeks ago, the local arm of the leaping cat has now announced pricing for the updated SVR.

Revealed in December last year, the fastest and most powerful F-Pace to date continues to make use of the stalwart Ford derived 5.0-litre supercharged V8, which produces an unchanged 405kW/680Nm.

Paired to the carryover eight-speed automatic gearbox, now controlled by a toggle switch with drive going to all four wheels via the rear-biased Driveline Dynamics system, the SVR will get from 0-100 km/h in four seconds and reach a top speed of 286 km/h.

New vents derived from the XE SV Project 8.

Building on the updates applied to its sibling, the SVR receives XE SV Project 8 style side vents aimed at improving engine and brake cooling, redesigned front and rear bumpers, a restyled SVR grille, the optional Pixel LED headlights and 22-inch alloy wheels, plus an optional black styling that also adds a gloss black and satin technical grey finish to the mentioned alloys.

Unlike the standard F-Pace, Jaguar has tweaked the SVR underneath its skin in the shape of new electric power steering, a revised electronically locking rear differential and a new braking system incorporating not only the so-called Power Booster said to aid stopping power, but also larger discs with those at the front measuring 395 mm discs and the rears 396 mm.

In addition, the SVR also benefits from updated adaptive dampers, the mentioned toggle switch gear selector in place of the previous rotary dial, an Auto Hill Hold function and carried over from pre-facelift model, the drive mode selector with four settings; Eco, Comfort, Rain/Ice/Snow and Dynamic.

Inside, the F-Pace joins its sibling, as well as other JLR models, in coming as standard with the 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment, the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and I-Pace inspired steering wheel. Unique to it are faux aluminium inserts, an Alcantara finish with contrasting stitching on the instrument panel, optional open-pore carbon fibre inserts, zinc alloy gear shift paddles and Windsor leather seats with SVR branded headrests.

Like the standard F-Pace and indeed other JLR models, the SVR comes standard with the 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system.

Optional however are the new slim-line sport seats trimmed in semi-aniline leather and sporting a heritage diamond embroidered logo on the seatbacks, shoulder section and backrest.

Priced at R1 835 700 before options, the F-Pace SVR’s sticker price includes a five year/100 000 km warranty and service plan.

