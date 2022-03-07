Aspire suited Mitsubishi Pajero Sport priced

Charl Bosch

Unveiled two years ago after an initial refresh the previous year, Mitsubishi has revised the Pajero Sport line-up with the inclusion of a new Aspire trim level.

Positioned between the unbadged base model and the range-topping, four-wheel-drive only Exceed, the Pajero Sport Aspire, touted as an alternative to the outgoing Ford Everest Sport, brings a number of bespoke exterior fixtures with the interior remaining unchanged.

Subtle but easy to spot, the tweaks comprise a black Dynamic Shield grille, black 18-inch alloy wheels, black roof rails and a choice of two two-tone colours; White Diamond and Jet Black.

Inside, the interior still sports seven seats trimmed in black leather with features being carried over from the base model.

This means the standard fitting of an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, cruise control, electric lumbar support for the driver’s seat, a multi-function steering wheel, reverse camera with rear parking sensors, auto on/off LED headlights with High Beam Assist, rain sense wipers, cruise control and trailer stability control.

Like the rest of the range, the Aspire’s powerplant continues as is with outputs of 133kW/430Nm from the 2.4 DI-D turbodiesel engine.

An eight-speed automatic is again the sole transmission option with buyers having the choice of either rear-wheel-drive or four-wheel-drive, the latter boasting the SuperSelect II system, Hill Descent Control and four off-road modes; Gravel, Sand, Mud/Snow and Rock.

Price

A three-year/100 000 km warranty and five-year/90 000 km service plan is included in the Aspire’s purchase price.

Pajero Sport 2.4 DI-D AT – R654 995

Pajero Sport 2.4 DI-D 4×4 AT – R704 995

Pajero Sport 2.4 DI-D Aspire AT – R674 995

Pajero Sport 2.4 DI-D Aspire 4×4 AT – R724 995

Pajero Sport 2.4 DI-D Exceed 4×4 AT – R739 995

