Newly expanded Suzuki Jimny line-up priced

Charl Bosch

With the reported five-door variant believed to be due later this year, Suzuki Auto South Africa has quietly made a new trim level available on the Suzuki Jimny, in the form of the GL.

Following the brand’s familiar trim grade denominators and placing, the GL, as per the brand’s website, slots-in between the carryover, entry-level GA and top-spec GLX with the main differences being the level of specification.

No change up front

While motivation from the 1.5 K15B petrol engine remains unchanged at 75kW/130Nm, the GL sports the option of the four-speed automatic gearbox previously only offered on the GLX. It is, however, fitted with the five-speed manual as standard.

Also unchanged is the 210 mm claimed ground clearance, an approach angle of 37-degrees, 28-degree breakover angle and 47-degree departure angle.

ALSO READ: Daihatsu set to provide foundation for five-door Suzuki Jimny

In terms of specification, the GL builds on the GA by swapping the 15-inch steel wheels for 15-inch alloys, while also receiving electric mirrors, remote central locking, front fog lamps and a multi-function steering wheel.

Unlike the GA though, the GL comes as standard with a Bluetooth and USB enabled sound system, albeit without the touchscreen functionality available on the GLX.

Suzuki Jimny price

As with the rest of the Jimny range, the GL’s sticker price includes a five-year/200 000 km warranty, but the service plan reverts to the lesser two-year/30 000 km offered on the GA.

Jimny 1.5 GA – R318 900

Jimny 1.5 GL – R336 900

Jimny 1.5 GL AT – R357 900

Jimny 1.5 GLX – R356 900

Jimny 1.5 GLX AT – R377 900

For more information on the Jimny range, click here.