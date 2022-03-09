Sharp suited new Lexus NX priced

Charl Bosch

WIth the official local market launch due soon, Lexus has revealed the specifications and pricing details of their second generation NX.

Longer, wider and lower than the model it replaces, the NX swaps its predecessor’s New MC platform for the TNGA-K used by the RAV4, Harrier/Venza, with styling derived from the heavily updated IS and LS.

Unlike the former sedan, and indeed the recently refreshed UX though, the South African NX line-up won’t be an all hybrid affair as per the brand’s recent re-focusing. Instead, the initial power unit choice will comprise two internal combustion engines with the hybrid following later.

As such, the range opens with the NX 250 EX that makes use of a normally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol hooked to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Producing 152kW/239Nm, the mill translates to a top speed of 200 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 9.1 seconds with drive going to the front wheels only.

F Sport once again serves as the top-spec trim level.

Confirmed specification items include 18-inch alloy wheels, electric and heated front seats, the new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charger and Auto High Assist LED headlights.

The standard fitting of Lexus’s Safety System+ 3.0 means the EX comes as standard with Intersection Turn Assist, Safe Exit Assist, Pre-Collision with Autonomous Emergency Braking plus Cyclist and Pedestrian Detection, Lane Trace Assist, Radar Adaptive Cruise Control, Steering Assist and Blind Spot Monitoring.

At the top of the range, for now, the NX 350 is offered solely in F Sport guise, but while its name denotes a 3.5-litre engine as has become customary, motivation comes from Lexus’ new 2.4-litre turbo that delivers 205kW/430Nm.

Paired to a recalibrated eight-speed automatic ‘box, the amount twist, plus the added grip of all-wheel-drive, allows the 350 to get from 0-100 km/h in seven seconds before reaching a V-max of 200 km/h.

Interior highlighted by a new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Compared to EX, external tweaks include the F Sport door sills and bumpers, a darkened mesh pattern for the Spindle Grille, gloss black 20-inch F Sport alloy wheels and tri-beam LED headlights.

Inside, the F Sport benefits from a new ten-inch Heads-Up Display as well as an eight-inch TFT instrument cluster, F Sport seats, alloy pedals, an F Sport branded steering wheel and gear lever, a digital rear-view mirror and a 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.

Additionally, the F Sport also comes as standard with the Adaptive Variable Suspension and the five mode drive selector.

Compared to the EX, three model bespoke interior colours are offered; black, white and Flare Red versus black, hazel and Rich Cream.

In total, the NX can be finished in nine colours with White Nova and Poseidon Blue being limited to the F Sport.

The other hues are:

Black

Sonic Chrome;

Graphite Black;

Sonic Quartz;

Terrance Khaki;

Sonic Titanium;

Blazing Carnelian;

Celestial Blue;

Madder Red

Price

A seven-year/105 000 km warranty and maintenance plan is standard on both models with the EX priced at R860 000 and the F Sport at R1 075 400.