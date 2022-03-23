Lightly updated Mazda CX-5 priced

Charl Bosch

Refreshed towards the end of last year in the United States and Europe, Mazda has now announced price and spec details of the updated CX-5 for South Africa.

Consistently Hiroshima’s best-selling model, the updates to the now five-year old CX-5, though small, are easy to spot in the shape of a new grille taken from the recently launched, US market only CX-50, redesigned front and rear bumpers, updated LED head-and-taillights, and a new tailgate.

Inside, the tweaks are not as more prominent with the only new addition across the range being revised seats.

Reserved for the top-spec Akera though is a black leather interior with red stitching on the gear lever, steering wheel, the seats themselves, doors and dashboard, as well as black decorative inserts.

ALSO READ: Mazda’s Carbonfinger applied to CX-5

In an unexpected move, Mazda has retuned the CX-5 underneath its skin with the inclusion of improved dampers and a more ridged frame it claims has resulted in a quieter, more refined cabin and a sportier driving experience.

On the model front, the CX-5 continues unchanged with the Active serving as the base trim level, followed by the Dynamic, the Carbon Edition, Individual and the mentioned Akera.

Specification-wise, Mazda has not made any model bespoke alterations with features on the Active comprising folding and electric mirrors, one-touch all around electric windows, rain sense wipers and auto-levelling LED headlights, plus the following:

dual-zone climate control with rear vents;

auto lock/unlock doors;

push-button start;

leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel;

17-inch alloy wheels;

reverse camera;

eight-inch MZD Connect infotainment system;

cruise control;

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

six-speaker sound system with dual USB ports;

Hill Hold Assist;

Dynamic Stability Control;

rear armrest with dual USB ports

Building on the Active, the Dynamic swaps the cloth seats for faux leather in addition to also receiving keyless entry, paddle shifters, electric adjustment and lumbar support for the driver’s seat, plus auto folding electric mirrors.

Although based on the Dynamic, the Carbon’s gains are not restricted to its exterior, which comprises model bespoke black 19-inch alloy wheels, a gloss black faux diffuser, chrome exhaust outlets and a gloss finish for the mirror caps and on the grille.

Rear facia benefits from a new tailgate and light clusters.

Instead, it also receives leatherette and suede seats with red stitching, black accents, a ten-speaker Bose sound system, as well as:

integrated satellite navigation;

electric passenger’s seat;

red stitching on the dashboard, steering wheel and doors;

electric tailgate;

Adaptive LED headlights;

Heads-Up Display;

front and rear parking sensors;

Driver Attention Alert;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Lane Keep Assist;

Lane Departure Warning;

Smart City Braking;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Upping the ante further, the Individual receives full black leather trim, a surround-view monitor system and a panoramic sunroof, while the Akera’s sole addition is gloss black exterior trim.

Providing motivation, the CX-5 offers a choice of three powerunits; the 2.0 SkyActiv-G petrol that makes 121kW/213Nm in the Active, Dynamic and Carbon, and the 2.5 SkyActiv-G that delivers 143kW/258Nm in the Individual.

Interior has remained unchanged.

A six-speed manual gearbox is standard on the Active with a six-speed automatic optional, and standard on the Dynamic, Carbon and Individual. Bar the all-wheel-drive Individual, all of the 2.0-litre models are front-wheel-drive.

Once again the line-up’s flagship, the Akera is motivated by the 2.2 SkyActiv-D turbodiesel engine that sends 140kW/450Nm to all four wheels via the six-speed automatic ‘box.

Along with a new hue called Zircon Silver, the CX-5’s colour palette consists of nine other choices;

Arctic White;

Sonic Silver;

Machine Grey;

Jet Black;

Polymetal Grey;

Eternal Blue;

Soul Crystal Red;

Deep Crystal Blue;

Snowflake White Pearl

Price

As before, all models are covered by a three-year/unlimited km warranty and service plan.