Space-max seven-seat, facelift Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace priced

Charl Bosch

Having made its official debut in May last year, the facelift Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace has been now priced in South Africa in a reduced line-up no longer inclusive of the much loved 2.0 TDI model.

Once again straddling the gap between the five-seat Tiguan and the flagship Touareg, the Allspace, which has amassed sales on its own of 7 064 units since 2018, boasts the same revised front facia and subtly updated rear as the former, with the most telling difference being the extended length.

Measuring 22 mm longer than its sibling for an overall length of 4 723 mm, the Allspace, as before, provides seating for seven for the extra length resulting in boot space increasing to 1 755-litres with the second and third rows down.

Length gain easy to spot. Note: UK model pictured

In another departure from the five-seat Tiguan, the Allspace range still comprises three trim levels, albeit with the Life serving as the entry-level grade instead of the mid-range designation.

Taking that role is the Style, a nomenclature debuting in South Africa for the first time, with the R-Line again being the flagship.

On the specification front, the revised interior sees the no-cost inclusion of the eight-inch Composition Media infotainment system with App Connect on all models, along with the new multi-function steering wheel, the 12.3-inch Digital Cockpit Pro instrument cluster and tri-zone climate control.

Model-wise, the Life comes as standard LED Matrix headlights, an electric tailgate and 18-inch Frankfurt alloy wheels, as well as:

LED daytime running lights;

front and rear parking sensors;

folding electric mirrors;

voice control;

silver exterior trim

Available from the options list are 18-inch Kingston or 19-inch Victoria Falls alloys, the Matrix I.Q. LED headlights, a wireless smartphone charger, the 9.2-inch Discover Media infotainment system with integrated satellite navigation, plus the following:

keyless entry;

surround-view camera system;

Vienna leather seats;

panoramic sunroof;

Heads-Up Display;

Harman Kardon sound system;

Forward Collision Waring with Autonomous Emergency Braking;

Lane Change and Keep Assist;

Traffic Jam Assist;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Travel Assist with Lane Assist;

Trailer Manoeuvring System

Moving one up, the Style receives Vienna leather seats, but swaps the various alloy options for 18-inch Nizza wheels. The rest of the specification sheet is unchanged with the same applying to the options.

Capping the range off, the R-Line gets the model unique bumpers and door sills, as well as 19-inch Valencia alloys, blacked-out taillight cluster and on the inside, a 30 colour ambient lighting system.

Interior carries over from the regular Tiguan. Note: UK model pictured.

Notable options aside from those already mentioned are 20-inch Suzuka alloy wheels and the black style exterior package.

Up front, the Allspace’s drivetrain line-up is carried over from the regular Tiguan, but while the entry-level 1.4 TSI continues to make 110kW/250Nm in the Life and R-Line, the 2.0 TSI has been retuned to produce 132kW/320Nm in the Style and 162kW/350Nm in the R-Line.

On the 1.4 TSI, a six-speed DSG is entrusted with sending the amount of grunt to the front wheels, while on the 2.0 TSI all four wheels are driven by means of a seven-speed DSG.

Price

As with the five-seat Tiguan, the Allspace is covered by a three-year/120 000 km warranty as well as a five-year/90 000 km service plan.