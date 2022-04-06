Four-cylinder Mercedes-AMG SL back after almost 60 years

Charl Bosch

In what is likely to be a preview of the forthcoming C63 power-wise, Mercedes-AMG has taken the wraps off of an entry-level version of the new SL that revives a four-cylinder engine option last offered on the original 190 SL almost six decades ago.

As evident by its designation, the AMG SL 43 slots-in below the SL 55 and SL 63 with the biggest difference being the mentioned four-pot underneath the bonnet.

Made-up of the familiar 2.0-litre turbocharged M139 used in the A45 S, the powerunit, according to Mercedes-AMG, features technological aspects directly derived from its Formula 1 programme.

Exhaust tips betrays the smaller engine by being oval of squared.

Centre to this is the turbocharger itself, which not only uses the emitted exhaust gasses, but also a 48-volt electrical system as the main method of propulsion.

Spinning at 170 000 rpm, the setup, which also features a belt-driven starter/generator, is said to improve response from idle and retain boost once the driver lifts-off from the accelerator.

Hooked to the nine-speed MCT transmission with drive going to the rear wheels only instead of all four like in the SL 55 and SL 63, the intricate power unit produces 280kW/480Nm with an additional 10 kW being available for short bursts via the starter/generator.

Unlike the previous R231 SL, a canvas roof is used for the new R232.

Unsurprisingly down on its siblings, the SL 43 will still accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds before running out of puff at 275 km/h.

Dynamically, little has changed.

Like the SL 55, the SL 43 is equipped with the standard steel spring suspension that incorporates the AMG Ride Control system, aluminium shock absorbers and the Dynamic Select system with five modes; Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual.

The multitude of options meanwhile include the rear-axle steering system, adjustable adaptive dampers and a Race mode that forms part of the Dynamic Select Plus package.

Roof opens and closes in 15 seconds at up to 60 km/h.

Mounted on 19-inch alloy wheels with 20 and 21-inches optional, the SL 43, whose cloth roof folds and opens in a Z-pattern in 15 seconds at up to 60 km/h, differs comparatively little from its siblings when viewed on first glance.

Aside from the SL 43 badge and lack of 4Matic+ description, the only other differences are oval instead of square tipped exhaust outlets and revised front and rear aprons.

As with the SL 55 and SL 63, the SL 43 can be decked-out in the AMG Night Package, the AMG Carbon Package or the AMG Chrome Package with the mentioned Dynamic Select Plus package being inclusive of yellow painted AMG brake calipers.

Interior has been carried over from the SL 55 and SL 63.

Inside, the SL 43 retains 11.7-inch portrait-like MBUX infotainment system and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, with seats being trimmed as standard in Artico man-made leather, or Nappa leather.

Optional are the AMG Sport chairs finished in specific Nappa leather or the AMG Performance seats trimmed in Nappa leather/micro-fibres with yellow or red stitching. The heated AMG Performance steering wheel, also decked-out in Nappa leather/micro-fibres, rounds the interior off.

Likely to go on sale later this year, no pricing details were revealed with the verdict still out as to when the SL will become available in South Africa.