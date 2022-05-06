Large and in-charge new Lexus LX priced

Charl Bosch

Having showcased the new LX in October last year, Lexus has officially priced the upscale version of the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 in South Africa, including the new flagship VIP model.

The first new LX in fourteen years, same as the Land Cruiser, the LX rides on the same TNGA-F platform that has contributed to a weight drop of some 200 kg over the previous Land Cruiser 200 derived model.

Sporting the brand’s Spindle Grille front facia, Lexus specific LED headlights and reworked taillights, plus the Lexus script instead of the L-badge on the tailgate, the major other difference from the Land Cruiser are more plush materials and veneers inside, as well as a bespoke infotainment system.

As with the international model, South Africa receives the F Sport for the first time, which features a mesh pattern Jet Black grille, F Sport bumpers and door sills, 22-inch F Sport forged alloy wheels, an exclusive colour called White Nova and a gloss black lip spoiler.

Unique interior items are alloy pedals, a heated steering wheel and digital rear-view mirror, fingerprint identification to start the engine, a cooled centre console glove box, F Sport steering wheel, F Sport seats and a choice of two colours; black and Flare Red.

Underneath, the F Sport comes as standard with a Torsen limited-slip differential, the Adaptive Variable Suspension with front and rear damping, and retuned power steering not offered on any other model.

Sitting as the top of the LX range though, the VIP is said to offer “unmatched levels of luxury, comfort and versatile seating configurations” as befitting of its price tag.

Like the rest of the range, the VIP makes do with the dual 12.3-inch displays, a 25-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning with Steering Assist, Lane Tracing Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking with Cyclist and Pedestrian Detection, and Blind Spot Monitoring.

Rear facia has been redesigned from that of the Land Cruiser 300.

Unique to it however is different 22-inch alloy wheels, a rear-seat entertainment system with dual 11.6-inch screens and four seats instead of five, with those at the rear being heated and ventilated and able to recline 48-degrees in an ottoman style.

Trimmed in black or Flare Brown semi-aniline leather, the rearmost chairs are electric and even feature a memory function with two settings when reclined.

Unlike the US-spec LX, Lexus South Africa has once again made two engines available; the new 3.3-litre turbodiesel V6 in the LX 500d that pumps out 227kW/700Nm and the 3.5-litre badged twin-turbo 3.4-litre V6 petrol that outputs 305kW/650Nm in the LX 600.

The replacement models for the V8 engine LX 450d and LX 570, both mills are connected to the new ten-speed automatic gearbox with a low range transfer case being standard, along with the Multi-Terrain Monitor, Multi-Terrain Select system with six modes; Auto, Sand, Dirt, Mud, Snow and Rock and five modes for the Crawl Control system; Lo, Midl, Mid, Midh and High.

Unique to the LX is the dual 12.3-inch displays.

It is worth noting that only the standard LX 600 comes as standard with seven seats with the rest of the range, apart from the VIP, being five-seaters.

Price

A choice of six colours are available; Sonic Quartz, Sonic Titanium Raven Black, Terrance Khaki and two new hues, Graphite Black and Manganese Lustre.

Included in the LX’s sticker price is a seven-year/100 000 km warranty and service plan.