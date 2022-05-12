R&B goal: Muscled-up Cadillac Escalade-V enters the room

Charl Bosch

Cadillac has expanded its performance V moniker to the Escalade that has resulted in the premium division of General Motors’ most powerful production model ever made.

The first performance Escalade ever, the V employs the 6.2-litre Blackwing supercharged V8 used in the CT-5, upgraded with a larger blower to produce 508kW/885Nm as opposed to the sedan’s 498kW/893Nm.

Paired to a recalibrated version of the ten-speed automatic gearbox co-developed with Ford, and further equipped with a V specific active split full-time all-wheel-drive system, a revised four-corner adaptive air suspension that can lower the body by 20 mm and GM’s latest Magnetic Ride Control Dampers, the Escalade-V will get from 0-60 mph (96 km/h) in 4.4 seconds and hit a top speed of 200 km/h.

In another Escalade first, the V comes as standard with launch control and a V-mode that allows for the choice of three settings for the all-wheel-drive system, suspension, steering, brakes, engine and even the V8’s soundtrack.

These include the following:

Steering: Tour and Sport;

Brakes: Tour and Sport;

Suspension: Tour and Sport;

Engine Sound: Stealth, Tour and Sport;

Engine: Snow/Ice, Tour and Sport;

AWD: Snow/Ice, Tour and Sport

Mounted on V specific 22-inch alloy wheels, Cadillac has also upgraded the Escalade-V’s brakes to cope with its 2 820 kg mass. Supplied by Brembo, the V employs a red-painted six-piston calliper set up at the front with the size of the discs being unknown.

V rides as standard on 22-inch wheels and further gains quad-exhaust outlets.

Aside from the wheels, the Escalade-V’s exterior differences from the lesser Escalade Sport include different front and rear facias, V-series badges on the tailgate and front doors and quad exhaust outlets.

Inside, Cadillac has opted for the range-topping Platinum’s interior, meaning the Escalade-V comes as standard with the 36-speaker AKG Studio Reference sound system and the 38-inch 4K OLED display that consists of the 14.2-inch digital instrument cluster and the 16.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Interior based on that of the flagship Escalade Platinum

Compared to the Platinum, the Escalade-V’s sole difference is a black or Dark Auburn semi-aniline leather interior and so-called Zebra Wood accents.

As with the rest of the Escalade range, the V provides seating for seven with an additional option being Cadillac’s Super Cruise adaptive cruise control that allows for semi-autonomous driving.

Confirmed to be a limited edition, the Escalade-V will go on sale in North American summer, meaning somewhere between June and August with pricing of $149 990 (R2 434 129).