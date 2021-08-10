Extreme Festival readies for return at Zwartkops Raceway

Andre De Kock

After a long absence, motorsport spectacle will return to the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria this Saturday (14 August), with the venue to host a round of this year’s Regional Extreme Festival series, albeit without spectators.



Heading up the day’s events will be two races for G&H Transport Extreme Supercars, with a variety of exotic vehicles topped by the Stradale Lamborghini Huracan of Charl Arangies.



He should be challenged by the people like Gianni Giannocarro (BISC Lamborghini Huracan Supertrofeo), Ben Morgenrood (Lexus V8), Xolile Letlaka (Stradale McLaren 650S), Jonathan du Toit (TAR Ferrari F430), Marius Jackson (MJR Audi R8), Greg Parton (Drizit Lamborghini Huracan), Mark du Toit (TAR Ferrari F430) and Oliver Dalais (Marlboro Crane Hire Porsche 911).

The Car Care Clinic 111 races for Sports and Saloon Cars should see front runners like Louis Scholtz (Car Care Clinic Volkswagen Golf GTI). Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

The Car Care Clinic 111 races for Sports and Saloon Cars should see front runners like Mark du Toit (TAR BMW Z4), Louis Scholtz (Car Care Clinic Volkswagen Golf GTI), Adrian Dalton Xtra Clothing Volkswagen Golf Turbo), Bob Neal (Delmon Honda Civic), Harry Arangies (Stradale Nissan 370Z), Lenard Archer (ACD Hyundai Getz), Dirk Lawrence (JDM Honda Ballade) and Mark Harvey (Adapt Porsche 924).



The day’s biggest entry of 24 cars will belong to the Pozidrive VW Challenge brigade, with probable race winners to include Rory Atkinson (BHIT Polo), Wayne Masters (Performance Masters Polo), Waldie Meintjies (AllWagen Polo), Derick Smalberger (Sabertek Polo), Bevin Masters (CPS Warehouse Polo), Sam Dale (Pozidrive Polo), Stiaan Kriel (T-Rex Polo) and Roland Hopkins (Elegant Fuel Polo).



Luchen Ramchander (Liqui Moly Forza) should be the man to beat in the DOE Formula Vee races, challenged by drivers like Get van den Berg (DOE Parts Rhema), Jaco Schriks (Cubed Coatings Rhema), Brandon Hills (Titan Rhema), Shaun van der Linde (Truck City Rhema), Lendl Jansen (Bull Security Rhema, Andre’le Roux (Liqui Moly Stealth) and Denver Pienaar (DOE Parts Vision).

The Silver Cup races should see front runners like Marius Jacobs (AAA Recovery Opel Tigra Turbo). Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

The Car Care Clinic SuperHatch race victories should be contested by Brett Garland (AutoBarn Honda Civic), Jonathan du Toit (TAR Honda Civic), Graeme Nathan (Car Care Clinic Volkswagen Polo), Madodana Mfana (Squadra Corsa Volkswagen Polo), Francois Henning (Hennie’s Moraleto Volkswagen Polo) and Wessel Smit (Volkswagen Polo).



Pieter Zeelie (Speads RS12) will top the Thunder Saloon Car entry, challenged by people like Jonathan du Toit (TAR Opel Astra V8), Robyn Kriel (T-Rex AC Cobra), Mark du Toit (TAR Lola T70) and Paul Sullivan (Nash MV9).



The Silver Cup races should see front runners like Marius Jacobs (AAA Recovery Opel Tigra Turbo), Riaan Draper (Blessed Wheels Peugeot 206), Andries du Preez (Force Tools Opel Tigra), Evert Seyfert (Cable Solutions Mazda RX8 Spaceframe), Ishmail Peck (Opel Tigra) and Keagan Pottas (Honda CRX).

