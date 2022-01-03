Citizen Reporter
3 Jan 2022
Henk Lategan taking on Dakar again

Recovered from serious surgery, South African is up to it once more.

Henk Lategan and Brett Cummings of Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux. Picture: Nadia Jordaan.
The famous saying goes: “It’s not how we fall, but how we get back up again.” Toyota Gazoo Racing driver Henk Lategan fits this bill like a glove. As an ambitious rookie, he took on motorsport’s toughest challenge at the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia in January last year and was lying in fifth place overall after two podium stage finishes. But his campaign ended in tears on stage five, when he had to be airlifted to hospital after breaking his shoulder in a crash. His recovery from a serious operation meant he had to watch the opening race of...

