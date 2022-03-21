Regional Extreme Festival gearing up for weekend date with Zwartkops

Andre De Kock

The 2022 Regional Extreme Festival will kick off at the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria on Saturday 26 March, with eight separate competition disciplines and 16 race heats catering for a total of 191 drivers.

Heading up the day’s events will be two races for Car Care Clinic 111Sport and Saloon Cars.

Overall victory favourites must include Phillip Meyer (Porsche 924 GTR), Wouter Roos (Car Care Clinic Volkswagen Golf), Adrian Dalton (Xtra Volkswagen Golf), George Economides (Wealth Avenue Volkswagen Golf), Mark du Toit (TAR BMW Z4), Johan van der Vyver (Devlaw Subaru Impreza WRX STI), Bob Neill (Delmon Honda Civic Type R) and Gerhard Henning (Volkswagen Golf).

Marius Jacobs (AAA Recovery Opel Tigra spaceframe) could win the Silvercup races. Picture: Paul Blackburn.

The day’s biggest entry of 42 cars will belong to the PABAR VW Challenge brigade.

Current champion Rory Atkinson (BHIT Polo) should be the man to beat, chased by people like Stiaan Kriel (Design Hut Polo), Waldie Meintjes (AllWagen Polo), Bevin Masters (CPS Polo), Wayne Masters (Performance Masters Polo), Chris Dale (BlueBelt Polo) and Gavin Ross (Norbrake Polo).

The event’s closest racing could well come from the DOE Formula Vee brigade, with victory challengers including champion Gert van den Berg (DOE Rhema), Lendl Jansen (Bull Security Rhema), Lushen Ramchander (Liqui Moly Forza), Greg Wilson (Rhema), Peter Hills (Mangaza Rhema), Blane de Meilon (FireBreak Rhema) and Vaughn Hills (Mangaza Rhema).

Champion Jeffrey Kruger (Design Hut Birkin) should be the Lotus Challenge victory favourite. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

The Car Care Clinic SuperHatch races should see tough dicing between drivers like Jonathan du Toit (TAR Honda Civic), Andre Dannhauser (Pro Auto Rubber Opel Corsa), Lenard Archer (ACD Hyundai Getz), Melanie Spurr (Car Care Clinic Volkswagen Polo) and Wessel Smit (Angel Feeds Volkswagen Polo).

Champion Jeffrey Kruger (Design Hut Birkin) should be the Lotus Challenge victory favourite, chased by people like Thomas Falkiner (Adaptive Resource Taylon), Rudi Barnard (Barneys Birkin), Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Birkin) and Sean Hewitt (Birkin).

The Silvercup 2.0 races should see strong challenges from people like Marius Jacobs (AAA Recovery Opel Tigra spaceframe), Riaan Draper (Peugeot 206 spaceframe), Theo Brussow (BRE Opel Tigra spaceframe), Juan Otto (Highveld Mitsubishi Lance Evo) and Stiaan Kriel (Design Hut Volkswagen Jetta).

Volkswagen Golf GTI drivers Gerhard Henning and Wouter Roos should be front runners in Saturday’s Car Care Clinic 111 races, Picture: Paul Blackburn.

The On the Track Magazine Clubmans races will see champion Wayne Lebotschy’s Shield Volkswagen Golf square off against Dirk Lawrence (JDM Honda Ballade), Rodney Kruis (Real Pro Honda Ballade), Louis Cloete (Performance Parts Volkswagen Beetle), Mark Harvey (Adapt Porsche 924), Fred Kruger (JDM Honda CRX) and Tim Crossland (ZTrom Alfa Romeo GTV6).

Rounding out the day will be races for National Sports Cars, with Deon du Plessis (BPT KTM X-Bow) taking on Paul Sullivan (Nash), Dean Wolson (Wright Honda S2000), Aaron Harmse (Honda S2000) and Lotus 7 derivatives in the hands of people like Norman Witt, Klippies Krige and Glenton Rebello.

Racing will start at 10 am, with qualifying sessions taking place earlier in the morning. Admission will cost R130 per adult and R90 per student, with kids under the age of 12 allowed in for free.

Food and drink will be on sale, or you can take your own. Spectators may visit the pits at any time.

For more information, visit www.zwartkops.co.za or call the circuit office on 012 384 2299.