FLOYD ON F1: Miami Grand Prix will be a proper American show

John Floyd

According to McLaren’s Zak Brown, this weekend’s Miami F1 Grand Prix has the same atmosphere as a Super Bowl event.

In an interview with Reuters, the American said: “It’s going to be awesome. “I have been here six years and I have never seen demand or buzz for a Grand Prix as I’ve seen for Miami. We can easily double our hospitality and we are already the largest hospitality buyer in Miami.

“It rivals the Super Bowl as far as, ‘are you going to the Miami race?’”

He continued. “I’ve been around F1 for 20 years and I’m used to going to Grands Prix, but I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Let’s face it, the man knows the field – his background was in sponsorship and marketing.

I have to admit it is different.

I have never received informative e-mails directly from the organising and hosting body of a F1 Grand Prix before.

So far, I have received comprehensive information regarding the location of grandstands and hospitality suites around the circuit, or the Miami Campus and Miami International Autodrome, as it is known locally.

Then, another listing the catering facilities, including Michelin-starred restaurants where one can enjoy fine dining while watching the race. Plus local eateries, sell the food and drink specialities of Miami.

Another communiqué announced the appointment of ambassadors for the F1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, being Mario Andretti, Emerson Fittipaldi and Juan Pablo Montoya.

Then it’s the DJs and music acts performing over the weekend, which will, apparently, “provide an amazing atmosphere to the occasion”.

There you have it. I know where to sit and “spectate”, be wined and dined in five-star style, perhaps push for an autographed cap from one of the icons of by-gone years and enhance my weekend’s atmosphere with a selection of music.

Oh, and while I think about it, there was a footnote regarding the Grand Prix.

Hopefully, it will be a great one, with lots of action, close competition and plenty of overtaking moves on the 5.41km circuit which has 19 corners and three straights with an estimated top speed of 320km/h.

Whatever happened to a day’s racing with a foot-long hot dog in one hand, a cold drink in the other, and the scream of high-performance multi-cylinder engines – now that was music to my ears.

The projected growth of Formula One is not to everyone’s liking.

Many of the drivers are criticising Netflix’s Drive to Survive series, Max Verstappen refusing to become part of the show.

Then the continually expanding season, currently 23 races this F1 season if a Sochi replacement is confirmed, and talk of another seven shortly.

Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez believes it is great to see the sport growing, but too many races will be bad for him. Already the Mexican believes family time is too limited.

He was reported as saying: “I think if the calendar expands even more, I will definitely no longer compete in F1.” A principled man.

