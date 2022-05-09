GT National and Endurance series’ preparing for Friendly City assault

Andre De Kock

Sports and endurance car racing will return to the Aldo Scribante Raceway near Gqeberha this Saturday, with both the South African GT National Championship and the South African Endurance Championship for 2022 paying a visit.

Top billing will belong to the GT sports car brigade, with current title points leader Dayne Angel (Autohaus Angel Ferrari 488 GT3) starting as victory favourite.

His closest rivals should be local heroes Silvio Scribante (Cemza Cement Lamborghini Huracan GT3) and brother Aldo Scribante (Scribante Concrete Lamborghini Huracan GT3).

Riaan Botma and Jeffrey Kruger (Auto Investments Ligier JS53 Honda) should be in line to win the Endurance race. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

A third Lamborghini Huracan GT3 will be in the hands of works Volkswagen Motorsport driver Daniel Rowe and 78-year-old Celso Scribante, Aldo and Silvio’s dad.

Multiple Touring Car champion Michael Stephen has found a new home in the GT category. He will be sharing the Ultimate Outlaws McLaren MP4-12C with Izak Spies, the Chairman of the Southern African Endurance Series. It will be the car’s first outing in the series and watched with great anticipation.

Another new entry will be the Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Bigfoot Express CEO Sun Moodley, while Charl Arangies will share his Stradale Motorsport Audi R8 GT3 with young hotshot Arnold Neveling.

ALSO READ: Inaugural South African GT series takes Red Star by star

Others to watch must include Marius Jackson (MegaFibre Audi R8 GT3) the 18-year old Kwanda Mokoena (Amandla Coal Audi R8 GT4) and Marcel Angel (Autohaus Angel Ferrari 458 GT3).

Saturday’s first one-hour race will start at 9:40 am with the next round starting at 1:10 pm. The races will be live-streamed courtesy of Toys-R-Us South Africa.

Supporting the GT races will be round two of the mentioned Endurance Championship.

Silvio Scribante (Cemza Cement Lamborghini Huracan GT3) could spray champagne after the one-hour GT races. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Starting as victory favourites will be Riaan Botma and Jeffrey Kruger (Auto Investments Ligier JS53 Honda), facing off against Hein Lategan/Verissimo Tavares (Porsche 911 GT3 Cup), Brian Martin/ Trevor Graham (Backdraft Slingshot), Mike McLoughlin/ Steve Clark in a similar car and Kwanda Mokoena/Xolile Letlaka (Amandla Coal Audi R8 GT4).

Class E will be all Backdraft territory, with class leaders Collin Ellison/Greg Thornton (Titan Historic F1) up against Benjamin/Crisjan Moogenrood (Morgenrood), Bapi Rubuluza/Baphumze Rubuluza (Qhubani), Harm/ Barend Pretorius, Phillip Meyer/Dean Wolson (Pple Group) and Manfred/Brett Schroder.

Volkswagen Polo Cup lady racer Karah Hill will be twinned with Trevor Bland in a Kalex-backed Polo, joined by Cape newcomers David and Roberto Franco/ Danie van Niekerk in a similar Graphix Supply World Polo.

Class E of the four-hour race will be all Backdraft territory. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Rounding out the entry will be Sun Moodley in his new Mercedes-AMG GT3, although he will only race for the first hour.

The four-hour endurance race is scheduled to start at 15h00, running into the darkness. To find out more, contact Eric buys at 082 662 4610.