Cold weather delivers red hot Historic action at Zwartkops

Icy cold weather did not prevent hot, close racing at the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria on Saturday, during round two of this year’s Inland Historic Tour.

Top billing belonged to the Marlboro Crane Hire Pre-1990 Sports car racing brigade. In race one, early leader Jonathan du Toit spun his Chevron B8 into the turn 1 kitty litter, while the Lola T70 of Larry Wilford retired with electronic bothers.

That left Peter Jenkins (Chevron B19) to a score an incredible win after a stonking drive ahead of Mark du Toit (Lola T70 Spyder), James Temple (Shelby Daytona), Peter Baily (Ford GT40) and Andre’ van der Merwe (Porsche 911 RSR).

Jonathan du Toit (Chevron B8) blasted through the field field from the back to win the second Marlboro Crane Hire Pre-1990 Sports Car race. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Starting from the back of the grid, a recovering Jonathan du Toit scythed through the field in race two, catching the leaders two laps from the end.

Du Toit provided one of the supreme moments of the day when he passed the Jenkins at around 170 km/h on the outside of the Zwartkops Raceway’s fearsome Turn 4. He therefore went on to win from Jenkins, Temple, Bailey and Van der Merwe.

Lady racer Paige Lindenberg (Ford Fairlane) won the first race for Marlboro Crane Hire Pre-1966 Saloon Cars, leading home Jonathan du Toit (BMW 2002 Ti) and Warren Lombard (Ford Mustang).

Lindenberg won the next race as well, this time with Lombard taking second place from Du Toit.

The first Ben Morgenrood Pre-1980 Saloon Car race went to Andre’ van der Merwe (Porsche 911 RSR), followed by Peter Bailey (Porsche (911 RSR) and Rudolf de Vos (Chevrolet Can-Am).

Bailey won race two, ahead of Van der Merwe and Stuart Konig (Volkswagen Scirocco).

The first Roofsure Midvaal Historics outing belonged to Rudolf de Vos (Chevrolet CanAm). Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Both the Silvercup 2,0 races were won by Marius Jacobs (Opel Tigra Spaceframe) from Gerhard Henning (Volkswagen Golf GTI), with Karel Stoltz (Toyota Etios) and Giulio Airaga (Opel Tigra Spaceframe) taking turns in the third places, respectively.

The first Roofsure Midvaal Historics outing belonged to Rudolf de Vos (Chevrolet CanAm) from the Jensen brothers Travis and Franz, in their Datsun 1200 GX entries. Travis Jensen won race two from Wesley Rautenbach (Datsun 1200 GX) and Franz Jensen.

Dee-Jay Booysen (Formula Volkswagen) won both the Monoposto races, with Louis van der Merwe (Swift FF) and Corrie le Roux (Formula M) swapping the respective second and third places.

Kola de Klerk (Nissan 300 ZX) won the opening Ben Morgenrood Group Pursuit heat. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Kola de Klerk (Nissan 300 ZX) won the opening Ben Morgenrood Pursuit heat, chased to the line by Rob Clark (Citroen GS 1220 Cub) and Jensen Evart (Alfetta).

Race two went to Ewart, from WF du Plessis (Porsche 944) and John Bronner (Alfa Romeo Giulia Junior).

Ben van der Westhuizen (Royale RP24) won both the Historic Single Seater races from Shaun Cabrita (Titan Mk5), with Paul Richardson (Dulon LD9) and Des Hillary (Dulon MP15B) taking turns in the respective third places