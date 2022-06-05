Binder brothers happy with solid MotoGP showing at Catalunya

Jaco Van Der Merwe

Binder brothers Brad and Darryn made some inroads in the MotoGP championship standings at the Catalonia Grand Prix on Sunday.

Brad Binder, riding for Red Bull KTM, earned eight points for finishing eighth to move up one place from seventh to sixth in the championship standings.

Although the older Binder is some distance behind championship leader and Catalunya race winner Fabio Quartararo (147) of France, third-placed Enea Bastianini (94) of Italy is still within reach after crashing out in Barcelona.

Darryn Binder, riding for WithU Yamaha RNF, started 23rd on the grid and finished in 12th place to earn points for the second time this season in nine races.

The four points he earned was enough to take his 2022 total up to 10 points to move up to second in the Rookie of the Year category. Italian Marco Bezzecchi leads this five-horse rookie race with 30 points.

“I had a really good race. I battled with some really big names that have achieved a lot, so I really enjoyed it a lot,” Darryn told his team’s website.

“Step by step I feel like I’m heading in the right direction.”

Brother Brad was also chuffed with the outcome of his race after having to start from 15th on the grid.

“Today, if you look at the positions, I don’t think we can be too unhappy. To come from 15th to 8th means some solid points for our tally but it was a difficult race,” Brad was quoted on KTM’s website.

He was confident ahead of Monday’s testing session, hoping Red Bull KTM can get its ducks in a row ahead of the next race at the Sachsenring in Germany on 19 June.

“Tomorrow my main goal is to make sure that the team have a very clear idea of what we need and which direction we have to work and how they can bring us a competitive package for not only the rest of the season but also next year,” concluded the older Binder brother.

According to reports, Brad’s KTM team-mate in 2023 could be Australian Jack Miller, who rides for Ducati. The Austrian factory team are looking to offload Brad’s current team-mate, Miguel Oliveira.

To see the 2022 MotoGP calendar, click here.