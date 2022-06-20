Brad Binder eyes MotoGP podium after moving up to fifth

Jaco Van Der Merwe

The 2022 MotoGP championship might be out of reach for Brad Binder, but a place on the podium is still very much within his reach.

Binder’s seventh place in the German Grand Prix on Sunday earned him nine points in the championship race to move up to fifth place. The Red Bull KTM rider now has 82 points, 18 adrift of Enea Bastianini (100) and 29 behind Johann Zarco (111) in third.

Defending champion Fabio Quartararo and winner at the Sachenring on Sunday has 172 points and a commanding lead over Aleix Espargaro (138).

KTM’s achilles heel once again in Germany was its poor showing during qualifying. Binder and his team-mate Miguel Oliveira missed out on Q2 and had to start the race from 15th and 14th place respectively on the grid.

“It’s a been a long weekend for us here. We tried to be competitive over one lap but it’s been really difficult to get in the top ten,’’ Binder told his team’s website.

“We take home a seventh and I expected better at one point but I didn’t have anything left with the rear tire. We just have to keep working.

“Next week at Assen is a completely different track with different conditions. I hope it will suit us better.”

Brad Binder’s younger brother Darryn had a weekend to forget as the WithU Yamaha RNF rider crashed out on the sixth lap. He fought his way through the field after falling back to 23rd after the first lap and managed to move up to 18th before disaster hit.

“I finally got a bit of breathing room to push a bit to catch up to the guys in front of me. I was giving it a little bit of a push, but unfortunately, I just lost the front into the last corner and went down,” Darryn told his team’s website.

The TT Assen Grand Prix, the 11th race of the season, takes place in the Netherlands on Sunday.

To see the full MotoGP calendar, click here.