Bi-turbodiesel quietly departs Volkswagen Amarok range

End of the bi-turbo brings more six-cylinder versions to the Amarok range.

Volkswagen has followed its alliance partner Ford by quietly removing the 2.0-litre bi-turbodiesel Panther engine from the Amarok range.

‘Tweaked’ single-turbo

No longer listed on Volkswagen South Africa’s website, the end of the bi-turbo leaves the single-turbo unit as the sole four-cylinder option for the locally assembled Amarok.

As in the Ranger, the unit develops 125kW/405Nm and also receives a timing chain instead of a timing belt.

Also gone is the six-speed automatic gearbox replaced by the Ford and General Motors co-developed 10-speed.

Kept on lower trim variants and again the sole option for the single cab, is the six-speed manual.

Petrol continues, Dark Label returns

Elsewhere, the 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol continues unchanged, but only on the double cab PanAmericana.

Still producing 222kW/452Nm, the Valencia-built unit also uses the 10-speed box, but unlike the Ranger, comes with the 4Motion all-wheel drive system as standard.

Priced, but still to be detailed ahead of its market launch, is the returning Dark Label based on the Style variant.

V6 diesel expansion

Finally, the Lion 3.0-litre turbodiesel V6 becomes available on the Style, which has resulted in it also being availed to the Dark Label for the first time.

As before, the bent-six sends 184kW/600Nm to all four wheels through the 10-speed automatic box.

Price

Included on all single cab models is a five-year/150 000km warranty and a three-year/60 000km service plan. A five-year/150 000km maintenance plan is standard on all double cabs.

Single cab

Amarok 2.0 TDI – R593 200

Amarok 2.0 TDI 4Motion – R665 800

Double cab