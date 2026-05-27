Bi-turbodiesel quietly departs Volkswagen Amarok range

End of the bi-turbo brings more six-cylinder versions to the Amarok range.
Volkswagen has followed its alliance partner Ford by quietly removing the 2.0-litre bi-turbodiesel Panther engine from the Amarok range.
‘Tweaked’ single-turbo
No longer listed on Volkswagen South Africa’s website, the end of the bi-turbo leaves the single-turbo unit as the sole four-cylinder option for the locally assembled Amarok.
As in the Ranger, the unit develops 125kW/405Nm and also receives a timing chain instead of a timing belt.
Also gone is the six-speed automatic gearbox replaced by the Ford and General Motors co-developed 10-speed.
Kept on lower trim variants and again the sole option for the single cab, is the six-speed manual.
Petrol continues, Dark Label returns
Elsewhere, the 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol continues unchanged, but only on the double cab PanAmericana.
Still producing 222kW/452Nm, the Valencia-built unit also uses the 10-speed box, but unlike the Ranger, comes with the 4Motion all-wheel drive system as standard.
Priced, but still to be detailed ahead of its market launch, is the returning Dark Label based on the Style variant.
V6 diesel expansion
Finally, the Lion 3.0-litre turbodiesel V6 becomes available on the Style, which has resulted in it also being availed to the Dark Label for the first time.
As before, the bent-six sends 184kW/600Nm to all four wheels through the 10-speed automatic box.
Price
Included on all single cab models is a five-year/150 000km warranty and a three-year/60 000km service plan. A five-year/150 000km maintenance plan is standard on all double cabs.
Single cab
- Amarok 2.0 TDI – R593 200
- Amarok 2.0 TDI 4Motion – R665 800
Double cab
- Amarok 2.0 TDI – R669 700
- Amarok 2.0 TDI AT – R689 700
- Amarok 2.0 TDI 4Motion – R742 500
- Amarok 2.0 TDI 4Motion AT – R767 500
- Amarok 2.0 TDI Life AT – R704 700
- Amarok 2.0 TDI Life 4Motion AT – R801 000
- Amarok 2.0 TDI Style 4Motion AT – R896 600
- Amarok 2.0 TDI Dark Label 4Motion AT – R931 600
- Amarok 2.3 TSI PanAmericana 4Motion AT – R1 099 000
- Amarok 3.0 TDI V6 Style 4Motion – R1 076 500
- Amarok 3.0 TDI V6 Dark Label 4Motion – R1 111 500
- Amarok 3.0 TDI V6 PanAmericana 4Motion AT – R1 190 900
- Amarok 3.0 TDI V6 Adventura 4Motion AT – R1 252 200