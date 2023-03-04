You can pick up a low mileage VW Golf for under R300k

Motoring Reporter

It’s seldom that a car manufacturer produces eight generations of one model – but that’s exactly what Volkswagen has achieved with the iconic VW Golf, which remains enormously popular in South Africa.

The price tag for the new model – starting at R727 500 – could be out of reach for some South Africans. A second-hand model may be a better option. But which are the most listed Golf variants for sale in 2022 (they’re the cars motorists are likely to find in abundance)? And what do they cost?

After analysing a list of the top 10 VW Golfs listed for sale on AutoTrader in 2022, The Citizen Motoring discovered it’s possible to snatch a low-mileage used Golf for under R300 000 and the list drills right down to variant level.

AutoTrader’s CEO George Mienie speaks highly of the VW Golfs on the list.

“These popular cars represent a sound, low-risk purchase. Volkswagens are known for offering good build quality, the dealers in South Africa provide good levels of service and many Golf models come with great safety features too. This is very important in South Africa,” says Mienie.

ALSO READ: Revealed: VW Polo most sough-after used hatchback in Mzansi

Low mileage

Motorists wanting to purchase a used Golf with sub-100 000 km mileage can snap up a VW Golf 1.0TSI Trendline for an average of R262 586. This stylish hatch – which has a fuel consumption of just 4.8 litres per 100 km – is listed with an average year of registration of 2018 and an average mileage of 86 617 km. Safety features include EBD, ABS, brake assist and multiple airbags.

The more luxurious VW Golf 1.0TSI – the Comfortline derivative – clocks in at an average price of R307 958, with an average year of registration of 2018 and with an average mileage of 71 270 km.

More mature option

If, however, the sub-100 000 km mileage isn’t particularly important, it’s possible to purchase one of these iconic cars for as little as R232 274. That’s the average price of the self-shifting Volkswagen Golf 1.4TSI Comfortline. They have an average year of registration of 2015 and an average mileage of 122 350 km.

Like the VW Golf 1.0TSI, it comes with a comforting full house of safety features. Fuel consumption – at 5 L/100 km – is slightly higher.

More concerned about buying the hottest hatch on the list? The Volkswagen Golf R DSG is listed for an average price of R431 415, with an average mileage of 2015 and with an average mileage of 101 532 km.

It also comes with a full house of safety features and reasonable economy (considering its eye-watering performance) – but it will get you to 100 km/h in under five seconds. That’s almost faster than you can say “Golf”.

Most listed used VW Golfs in 2022

Golf GTI MT (R614 671, 2019, 53 134 km*) Golf GTI DSG (R316 819, 2014, 118 661 km) Golf 1.4TSI Comfortline MT (R255 894, 2016,106 882 km) Golf R DSG (R431 415, 2015,101 532 km) Golf 1.4TSI Comfortline DSG (R232 274, 2015, 122 350 km) Golf R MT (R609 222, 2018, 59 003 km) Golf 1.0TSI Comfortline (R307 958, 2018, 71 270 km) Golf 1.0TSI Trendline (R262 586, 2018, 86 617 km) Golf GTI Performance DSG (R380 152, 2016, 99 768 km) Golf 1.4TSI Comfortline R-Line (R387 994, 2019, 72 859 km)

*Indicates average price, year registration and mileague for particular VW Golf model.

For more insights into the South African pre-owned marketplace, see the 2022 AutoTrader Annual Car Industry Report.