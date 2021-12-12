Citizen Reporter

A state memorial service in honour of the late former president of apartheid South Africa, FW de Klerk, is taking place on Sunday morning at the Groote Kerk in the Cape Town city centre.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy at the memorial event in honour of De Klerk’s role in South Africa’s transition to democracy in the 1990s.

De Klerk, who served as deputy president under former president Nelson Mandela from 1994 to 1996 in the government of national unity, died last month at the age of 85 after a battle against cancer. He was laid to rest at a private ceremony.

WATCH LIVE: FW de Klerk’s state memorial service, courtesy of SABC News