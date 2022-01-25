WATCH: Meet the woman who ditched her home to live full-time in a campervan

Tracy Lee Stark

Meet the empty-nester who ditched her home to live full-time in her twee campervan – using dating apps to plot her route around America.

She bought her van, ‘Jennifer Vaniston’ from a friend for just $1,500 and has explored all four corners of the United States.

The spa owner lives a minimalist life, with just two drawers of clothes, but her van is homely with lace and doilies.

Beverly Brown from in Pearland, Texas, said: “My clothes fit in two drawers, when I look at closets packed full of clothes and shoes I wonder to myself ‘what’s the point of all this stuff?’

“I think about the beach houses that people have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on and I currently have the same view for free.

“I love the idea that I can wake up in the van and the view is different each time I move.”

Far from lonely, she talks on the phone with friends and family daily, and looks for van life meet ups to help her meet like-minded people.

Beverly stays between a single night and two weeks at each location before moving on, and has been doing so for over a year.