John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are ready to grow their family

Kaunda Selisho

Award-winning musician John Legend and TV presenter Chrissy Teigen are ready to expand their family once again.



Teigen took to Instagram over the weekend and revealed that they were undergoing fertility treatments in an effort to possibly have another child.



Chrissy Teigen posted a photo of herself doing a yoga workout and explained in the accompanying caption that she was partway through the egg retrieval process.



“Hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos, I honestly don’t mind the shots… they make me feel like a doctor/chemist… but the bloating is a b**ch.”

She went on to ask her followers to stop asking if she was pregnant.



“… while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!”

Teigen went on to advise people not to ask others if they are pregnant.

“I said this in the comments and got yelled at because the internet is wild but I’d rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look at you in the eyes through tears and that’s how you will finally learn.”

Chrissy Teigen and her husband are undergoing fertility treatments two years after they lost their son Jack on 30 September 2020.

According to People, Teigen suffers from endometriosis, and was previously put on bed rest and eventually hospitalised due to excessive bleeding.

Teigen and Legend have two children named Luna Simone and Miles Theodore, who were both conceived via IVF.