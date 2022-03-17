WATCH LIVE: DA’s John Steenhuisen addresses the nation

Citizen Reporter

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen is expected to address the nation on Thursday afternoon.

While the DA is keeping mum on the reasons behind Steenhuisen’s address at 12:45 pm, the party said the speech was an “important urgent address” to the nation.

WATCH: DA leader John Steenhuisen’s address

DA motion of no confidence

Meanwhile, the National Assembly is set to vote later this month on the DA’s motion of no confidence against President Ramaphosa’s Cabinet.

Last month, Steenhuisen made the announcement on the party’s motion of no confidence during the debate on Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) at the Cape Town City Hall.

Parliament has scheduled 30 March as the date for MPs to vote on the motion. But the DA has been pushing for a secret ballot and for Cabinet ministers to recuse themselves from voting during the session.

At the same time, MPs will also vote on the same day on a separate motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa’s leadership brought by the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

