Watch: Greedy dog swallows 16 GOLF BALLS on his morning walkies

Citizen Reporter

Ben the Boxer was rushed into emergency surgery after the cluster of 4cm wide balls were found lodged in his stomach.

Stunned vets in Runcorn, Cheshire, were forced to carry out a two-hour operation to save the two-year-old pooch.

Dylan Payne, surgeon at Northwest Veterinary Specialists, said: “We performed an endoscopy of the stomach which revealed a large blockage due to golf balls – lots of golf balls.

“Ben’s stomach was very full so we needed to carry out an urgent surgery to open the stomach to allow us to remove the balls.

“The operation was a complete success and Ben is back at home doing very well and gaining weight.”

Ben’s owner David Warren, 70, first noticed his beloved pooch was feeling rough two months ago when he started losing weight.

“One day he’d been sick and there was a golf ball in it but I never thought for a minute it was because he’d eaten it.

“I was horrified when the vets told me about the blockage in his stomach.

“Thankfully Ben’s bounced back well.

I’m going to have to buy some footballs for him to play with now, as he can’t possibly swallow something that size, can he?”