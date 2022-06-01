WATCH: Kicking bad habits – Soccer helps to give boys Eldos boys dignity

GroundUp

Genevieve Ally started Build our Boyz Foundation in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, with the goal of using activities like soccer to help boys in this tough neighbourhood stay in school.

Ally says the chances of a boy child dropping out of school, doing drugs, and even turning to crime is so much higher than that of a girl. She saw a need to start this foundation as the number of foundations helping boys could be counted on one hand.

The older boys in the foundation play soccer, and in turn motivate the younger ones to play.

Raeez Rubidge, a beneficiary of the program, says: “I see boys on the corner smoking, so if I can inspire younger boys to come to training with me, its awesome.”

Build our Boyz has raised funds for Raeez and three others to attend Cape Town City’s soccer trails. The foundation is now also raising funds for Raeez to participate in soccer trails in Europe.

Ally hopes to see the boys in her foundation to be so much better than they can ever dream of being.

