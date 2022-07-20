In pictures: South Africans come together to help out on Mandela Day

Our photographers spent some time documenting Mandela Day activities across Gauteng on 18 July 2022.
South African Friends of Israel and Women's International Zionist Organisation donate wheelchairs to physically challenged young people at Takalani Home in Soweto, 18 July 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
In 2009, when the United Nations General Assembly declared Nelson Mandela’s 18 July birthday Nelson Mandela International Day, Madiba called on the people of the world to honour him by helping their communities.
HTA Chef Kamohelo Mbele with Chefs with Compassion communities cook soup in a bid to help reach the target of 67 000 litres cooked for Mandela Day, 18 July 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Volunteers finishing off a mosaic of Nelson Mandela made with food cans on Mandela Day on July 18, 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
Members of the Soulbent Project yesterday clean up trash in Saulsville, Pretoria, as part of their Mandela Day initiative. Pictures: Jacques Nelles
Volunteers make sandwiches for charity as part of their 67 minutes for Nelson Mandela at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton, as part of the celebrations of Mandela Day, 18 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Volunteers at the Ladies of Love world record attempt to beat the record for the most tin cans making a mosaic at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton, as part of the celebrations of Mandela Day, 18 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
South African National Parks (SANParks) in partnership with Sunny Park Shopping Centre handed out soup to the homeless for Mandela Day, 18 July 2022, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Members of the Soulbent Project clean up trash in Saulsville as part of their Mandela day initiative, 18 July 2022, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
