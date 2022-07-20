Multimedia

Multimedia

Tracy Lee Stark
Photographer and Multimedia Producer
4 minute read
20 Jul 2022
10:47 am

In pictures: South Africans come together to help out on Mandela Day

Tracy Lee Stark

Our photographers spent some time documenting Mandela Day activities across Gauteng on 18 July 2022.

South African Friends of Israel and Women's International Zionist Organisation donate wheelchairs to physically challenged young people at Takalani Home in Soweto, 18 July 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

In 2009, when the United Nations General Assembly declared Nelson Mandela’s 18 July birthday Nelson Mandela International Day, Madiba called on the people of the world to honour him by helping their communities.

HTA Chef Kamohelo Mbele with Chefs with Compassion communities cook soup in a bid to help reach the target of 67 000 litres cooked for Mandela Day, 18 July 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

 

HTA Chef Kamohelo Mbele with Chefs with Compassion communities cook soup in a bid to help reach the target of 67 000 litres cooked for Mandela Day, 18 July 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

 

HTA Chef Kamohelo Mbele with Chefs with Compassion communities cook soup in a bid to help reach the target of 67 000 litres cooked for Mandela Day, 18 July 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

 

Mandela Day / South Africa

Volunteers finishing off a mosaic of Nelson Mandela made with food cans on Mandela Day on July 18, 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

 

Mandela Day: Saying ‘no’ to illegal dumping

Members of the Soulbent Project yesterday clean up trash in Saulsville, Pretoria, as part of their Mandela Day initiative. Pictures: Jacques Nelles

 

Volunteers make sandwiches for charity as part of their 67 minutes for Nelson Mandela at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton as part of the celebrations of Mandela Day, 18 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Volunteers make sandwiches for charity as part of their 67 minutes for Nelson Mandela at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton, as part of the celebrations of Mandela Day, 18 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

 

Volunteers at the Ladies of Love World Record attempt to beat the record for the most tin cans making a mosaic at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton as part of the celebrations of Mandela Day, 18 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Volunteers at the Ladies of Love world record attempt to beat the record for the most tin cans making a mosaic at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton, as part of the celebrations of Mandela Day, 18 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

 

Volunteers make sandwiches for charity as part of their 67 minutes for Nelson Mandela at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton as part of the celebrations of Mandela Day, 18 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Volunteers make sandwiches for charity as part of their 67 minutes for Nelson Mandela at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton, as part of the celebrations of Mandela Day, 18 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

 

Volunteers make sandwiches for charity as part of their 67 minutes for Nelson Mandela at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton as part of the celebrations of Mandela Day, 18 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Volunteers make sandwiches for charity as part of their 67 minutes for Nelson Mandela at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton, as part of the celebrations of Mandela Day, 18 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

 

Volunteers at the Ladies of Love World Record attempt to beat the record for the most tin cans making a mosaic at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton as part of the celebrations of Mandela Day, 18 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Volunteers at the Ladies of Love world record attempt to beat the record for the most tin cans making a mosaic at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton, as part of the celebrations of Mandela Day, 18 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

 

Volunteers at the Ladies of Love World Record attempt to beat the record for the most tin cans making a mosaic at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton as part of the celebrations of Mandela Day, 18 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Volunteers at the Ladies of Love world record attempt to beat the record for the most tin cans making a mosaic at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton, as part of the celebrations of Mandela Day, 18 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

 

Caption Volunteers at the Ladies of Love World Record attempt to beat the record for the most tin cans making a mosaic at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton as part of the celebrations of Mandela Day, 18 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen Description

Volunteers at the Ladies of Love world record attempt to beat the record for the most tin cans making a mosaic at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton, as part of the celebrations of Mandela Day, 18 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

 

Volunteers at the Ladies of Love World Record attempt to beat the record for the most tin cans making a mosaic at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton as part of the celebrations of Mandela Day, 18 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Volunteers at the Ladies of Love world record attempt to beat the record for the most tin cans making a mosaic at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton, as part of the celebrations of Mandela Day, 18 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

 

Volunteers at the Ladies of Love World Record attempt to beat the record for the most tin cans making a mosaic at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton as part of the celebrations of Mandela Day, 18 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Volunteers at the Ladies of Love world record attempt to beat the record for the most tin cans making a mosaic at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton, as part of the celebrations of Mandela Day, 18 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

 

SANParks Mandela day

South African National Parks (SANParks) in partnership with Sunny Park Shopping Centre handed out soup to the homeless for Mandela Day, 18 July 2022, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

 

SANParks Mandela day

South African National Parks (SANParks) in partnership with Sunny Park Shopping Centre handed out soup to the homeless for Mandela Day, 18 July 2022, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

 

Soulbent Mandela day

Members of the Soulbent Project clean up trash in Saulsville as part of their Mandela day initiative, 18 July 2022, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

 

Soulbent Mandela day

Members of the Soulbent Project clean up trash in Saulsville as part of their Mandela day initiative, 18 July 2022, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Now read: Mandela Day: “He was a special human being

Read more on these topics