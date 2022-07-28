Watch: Paddleboarder makes epic nine hour trip out to sea

Citizen Reporter

A paddleboarder has made an epic nine hour trip out to sea – to visit an offshore windfarm.

The journey to the 72 sqare km Ripon wind farm off the Sussex coast was about 20 miles overall – taking Jude Somers nine hours there and back.

Somers, from Worthing, has quit his office job to embark on a series of TikTok adventures – sharing the trip with his 12 million followers on Monday, July 11.

Somers, who swims in the sea all year round, said: “The wind farm is on the horizon every time I go in the sea.

“I see it every single day, so I always think that it would be so cool to paddle out there. But, because of weather conditions, I have never been able to.

“But last week, it was just perfect. The wind was perfect. The water was completely still, like a mirror, so I thought it would be the perfect day,” he said.

Because he had already done the four hours getting there, and had paddled about the wind farm for an hour, he said the way back was the hardest.

“It was the time of day when it was the hottest, with the sun beaming down on me, so I did find the journey back the hardest.

“But, I was so pleased when I got back!”

So far, he has posted numerous videos of him swimming and completing challenges, such as walking barefoot for ten days.

