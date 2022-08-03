Leopard sends trapped Genet flying [video]

Tracy Lee Stark

Small-spotted genets are generally nocturnal creatures – as are leopards. Both of these species are exceptional tree climbers and will often take cover at high vantage points in order to avoid competition with other predators. This genet, however, surely must have thought he was the only qualified climber when he tried to escape a leopard – only to find out that this young leopard also had a trick or two up its sleeve.

32-year-old private safari guide, Rodger Bowren, witnessed this amazing moment in the Mashatu Game Reserve, in Botswana and tells LatestSightings.com about this unforgettable moment.

“After tracking a leopardess we came across her two sub-adults playing around with one another. Something caught their attention in a dead Leadwood tree, which my guests and I could not quite figure out. After a while, the young male started stalking up towards the tree. We then soon became aware of what was happening, as this spooked the genet, they had spotted.”

The genet is seen at the highest point of the tree, very unsure of what its next move should be. But when the leopard still attempts to pursue the genet, the smaller cat of the two takes a massive leap of faith to escape the leopard.

“It was honestly a sighting I will remember for a long time. I really did not think the leopard would climb almost 10metres just for a genet. The genet hit the ground and bolted towards a hole in the ground with the sub-adult female after it, and miraculously managed to survive the trauma.”

“I thought it was pretty rare being daylight”

