Multimedia

Multimedia

Tracy Lee Stark
Photographer and Multimedia Producer
1 minute read
6 Aug 2022
9:30 am

Watch: Giant sandwich breaks Mexico City record, 74 metres in just 2 minutes

Tracy Lee Stark

Several chefs worked together to create a sandwich that was 74 metres long and weighed at least 800 kilos, in a bid to break two local records at Torta Fair 2022.

Mexican Pork Torta Sandwich. Image: iStock

Mexican restaurateurs paid tribute to a variety of local sandwiches on Wednesday by making a gigantic “torta” with a multitude of fillings.

Once the sandwich was finished, spectators could take a piece for 35 pesos ($1.5), choosing from the traditional fillings of pork, beef and chicken, or selecting a slice of exotic meat such as buffalo, crocodile, ostrich and venison.

The entire sandwich was finished in minutes, but the Torta Fair 2022 runs from 3 to 7 August.

Now read: Hong Kong bans eating at annual food expo

Read more on these topics