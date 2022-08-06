Watch: Giant sandwich breaks Mexico City record, 74 metres in just 2 minutes

Tracy Lee Stark

Mexican restaurateurs paid tribute to a variety of local sandwiches on Wednesday by making a gigantic “torta” with a multitude of fillings.

Once the sandwich was finished, spectators could take a piece for 35 pesos ($1.5), choosing from the traditional fillings of pork, beef and chicken, or selecting a slice of exotic meat such as buffalo, crocodile, ostrich and venison.

The entire sandwich was finished in minutes, but the Torta Fair 2022 runs from 3 to 7 August.

