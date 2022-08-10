Watch: Behind the cartoon – ‘Ramaphosa and Mantashe face protest flames’

Citizen Reporter

We go behind the cartoon ‘Ramaphosa and Mantashe face protest flames’ by Siwela.

Siwela explains the cartoon depicts South African Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe asking President Cyril Ramaphosa “Who is responsible for this mess?” caused by protesting South Africans.

In the cartoon, it appears Mantashe is fueling the fire.



Cartoonist Themba Siwela says the inspiration for his cartoon comes from the fact that South Africans are fed up, and the buck stops with the ruling African National Congress, but the party leaders deliberately ignore their responsibilities.

