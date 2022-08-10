In pictures: The war in Ukraine continues

Neil McCartney

The war in Russia was preceded by a buildup of Russian troops since early 2021, but Russia finally launched a full scale military attack on Ukraine in February this year.

Since then, the war has raged with Ukraine showing a committed effort against the much bigger Russian forces.

Various countries have helped Ukraine with military equipment whilst keeping far enough away from hostilities due to the ever present threat of another cold war.

But as in all wars the people that suffer the most are the civilians that are in the area. Many have stayed in Ukraine due to not allowing themselves to be bullied into leaving the country of their birth, but they suffer everyday for this decision.

