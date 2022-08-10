In pictures: The war in Ukraine continues

Everyday that it continues, the casualties mount up.
Children play at the symbolic cemetery of cars shot by Russian troops, some painted by local artists, in Irpin, on 9 August, 2022, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)
The war in Russia was preceded by a buildup of Russian troops since early 2021, but Russia finally launched a full scale military attack on Ukraine in February this year.
Since then, the war has raged with Ukraine showing a committed effort against the much bigger Russian forces.
Various countries have helped Ukraine with military equipment whilst keeping far enough away from hostilities due to the ever present threat of another cold war.
But as in all wars the people that suffer the most are the civilians that are in the area. Many have stayed in Ukraine due to not allowing themselves to be bullied into leaving the country of their birth, but they suffer everyday for this decision.
This handout picture taken and released by Ukrainian Presidential Press service shows the President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) presenting orders and the other state awards to the servicemen and to the members of the families of fallen soldiers in Kyiv on 7 August 2022, on the occasion of the of the Air Force of Ukraine Day. (Photo by UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP)
This handout picture taken and released by Ukrainian Presidential press-service late on 7 August 2022, shows the President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) posing with US actress Jessica Chastain before a meeting in Kyiv. (Photo by UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP)
Turkish-flagged ship Polarnet carrying tons of grain from Ukraine sails along the Bosphorus Strait past Istanbul on 7 August, 2022, after being officially inspected. – Ukraine and Russia signed a landmark deal with Turkey and the United Nations aimed at relieving the global food crisis. (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP)
This handout picture taken and released by Ukrainian Emergency Service on 8August, 2022 show an industrial complex destroyed by in Mykolaiv, near the Black Sea in southern Ukraine. (Photo by UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICE / AFP)
Deminers examine the site of a reported cluster munition fall after a rocket attack on a residential area in northern Kharkiv, on 8 August, 2022, amid the Russian military invasion launched on Ukraine. – The attack killed a resident and injured another. (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK / AFP)
A deminer collects fragments the site of a reported cluster munition fall next to a burnt car after a rocket attack on a residential area in northern Kharkiv, on 8 August 2022, amid the Russian military invasion launched on Ukraine. – The attack killed a resident and injured another. (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK / AFP)
Ukranian girl Dasha (R) jumps into a lake as Sasha waits behind in the eastern Ukrainian Donbas region, on 8 August 2022, amid Russia’s military invasion launched on Ukraine. (Photo by Bulent KILIC / AFP)
Marina Ovsyannikova, a journalist who became known after protesting against the Russian military action in Ukraine during a prime-time news broadcast on state television, answers journalists’ questions as she arrives for her court session over charges of “discrediting” the Russian army fighting in Ukraine, in Moscow on 8 August 2022. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)
A worker stands by a crater following a Russian rocket strike near an inactive hotel complex on outskirt of the second largest Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on 9 August 2022 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK / AFP)
Municipal workers walks past a BMD-1 armoured vehicle displayed as a memorial to Russian paratroopers killed in action in Afghanistan and recently marked with the letter ‘Z’, the tactical insignia of Russian troops in Ukraine, at a park in Moscow on 9 August 2022. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)
A local resident looks at the damages after an early morning Russian forces’ strike in Kostiantynivka, eastern Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. – In Pokrovsk, 85 kilometres (53 miles) to the south of Kramatorsk, the main city in the Ukrainian-held part of the region, a strike destroyed or damaged a dozen homes on a single street last week. There have been similar and often deadly strikes in Kostiantynivka, Toretsk and even in Kramatorsk, further from the front line. (Photo by Bulent KILIC / AFP)
A worker shows the damage in a room of an inactive hotel complex following a Russian rocket strike in the outskirt of the second largest Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on 9 August 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK / AFP)
Children play at the symbolic cemetery of cars shot by Russian troops , some painted by local artists, in Irpin, on 9 August 2022, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)
This picture taken on 6 August 2022, shows ruins of a furniture factory following a missile strike on the second largest Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on 6 August 2022, as the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 163rd day. (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK / AFP)