In pictures: Mdzananda Mobile Animal Clinic shows love to pets

The Mdzananda Mobile Animal Clinic addresses the dire need for animal welfare amongst some of the poorest communities in the greater Cape metropole.
The mobile clinic provides veterinary care to animals and pets in these impoverished and informal communities, who are too poor to afford transport to their main clinic base in Khayelitsha.
The mobile clinic focuses on preventive medicine giving vaccines and care to animals who would otherwise not be covered.
One of the main aims of the clinics is to raise the immunity of community animals against deadly viruses. Education forms another key part of the mobile clinics with the animal welfare workers imparting knowledge to community members regarding how to care for their pets.
A Macassar community member lifts a puppy out of a municipal garbage bin she used to transport four puppies to receive care at a Mdzananda Mobile Animal Clinic in Macassar, on the outskirts of Cape Town, South Africa, 4 August 2022. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
A Macassar community member arrives with a puppy at a Mdzananda Mobile Animal Clinic in Macassar on the outskirts of Cape Town, South Africa, 4 August 2022. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
A puppy bites a veterinary assistant as a woman holds a municipal garbage bin she used to transport four puppies to receive care at a Mdzananda Mobile Animal Clinic in Macassar on the outskirts of Cape Town, South Africa, 4 August 2022. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
A veterinary assistant vaccinates dogs at a Mdzananda Mobile Animal Clinic in Macassar on the outskirts of Cape Town, South Africa, 4 August 2022. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
A Macassar community member comforts a dog as puppies feed from her at a Mdzananda Mobile Animal Clinic in Macassar on the outskirts of Cape Town, South Africa, 4 August 2022. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
A Macassar community member holds dogs as they wait to receive veterinary care at a Mdzananda Mobile Animal Clinic in Macassar on the outskirts of Cape Town, South Africa, 4 August 2022. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
Macassar community members wait for assistance with their pets at a Mdzananda Mobile Animal Clinic in Macassar on the outskirts of Cape Town, South Africa, 4 August 2022. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
A Macassar community member arrives carrying two puppies at a Mdzananda Mobile Animal Clinic in Macassar on the outskirts of Cape Town, South Africa, 4 August 2022. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
Puppies being wheeled in a municipal garbage bin arrive at a Mdzananda Mobile Animal Clinic in Macassar on the outskirts of Cape Town, South Africa, 4 August 2022. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
Macassar community members wait for assistance with their pets at a Mdzananda Mobile Animal Clinic in Macassar on the outskirts of Cape Town, South Africa, 4 August 2022. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
A Macassar community member carries puppies as they wait to receive veterinary care at a Mdzananda Mobile Animal Clinic in Macassar on the outskirts of Cape Town, South Africa, 4 August 2022. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
Macassar community members arrive with their pets at a Mdzananda Mobile Animal Clinic in Macassar, on the outskirts of Cape Town, South Africa, 4 August 2022. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
A dog looks on as it waits for a vaccine at a Mdzananda Mobile Animal Clinic in Macassar on the outskirts of Cape Town, South Africa, 4 August 2022. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
