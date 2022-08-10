In pictures: Mdzananda Mobile Animal Clinic shows love to pets

Neil McCartney

The mobile clinic provides veterinary care to animals and pets in these impoverished and informal communities, who are too poor to afford transport to their main clinic base in Khayelitsha.

The mobile clinic focuses on preventive medicine giving vaccines and care to animals who would otherwise not be covered.

One of the main aims of the clinics is to raise the immunity of community animals against deadly viruses. Education forms another key part of the mobile clinics with the animal welfare workers imparting knowledge to community members regarding how to care for their pets.

Donor funded Mdzananda Animal Clinics are in urgent need of new sponsors

