WATCH: Action-filled battle between wild dogs, hippo and impala

Tracy Lee Stark

An impala in the Sabi Sands Private Game Reserve, in the Kruger National Park, was involved in a long battle for its life after it ran into a dam to escape a pack of wild dogs.

The antelope tried moving to other sides of the dam to get away from the wild dogs, but the carnivores kept blocking its exit.

The desperate impala even tries to stand on the back of a hippo to escape the wild dogs.

The hippo then seems to get annoyed by the activity around the water and chases the impala and the wild dogs.

The relentless pack eventually pulls the impala out of the dam.

Chris tells Latestsightings.com the story: “While following up on a wild dog sighting, we manoeuvred through the bush trying to catch up with the dogs. We eventually found the pack after seeing a number of impala running through the bush from the waterhole.”

“When we arrived at the waterhole, we found the wild dogs standing on the sides, staring at what ended up being an impala in the water. From here, we witnessed the incredible strategy the dogs used to tire out the impala who even tried to escape by standing on a hippo that was in the middle of the dam – ultimately their strategy leads to a very quick ending for the impala.”

“After the hunt, a spotted hyena arrived and it was fascinating watching the interaction between the wild dog and the hyena. Anyone who arrived after us would have thought ‘nothing happening here’.”

“The sighting was a mix of emotions ranging from the excitement of the hunt to sympathy for the impala. This sighting is a good example of how quickly the unexpected can happen in the African bush. We were having a pretty uneventful drive which turned into a spectacle in a flash.”

NOW READ: WATCH: Lions eat buffalo while it still calls for help