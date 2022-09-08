Watch: Acsiopolis Building – first of its kind multi-use precinct raises the lifestyle bar

Tracy Lee Stark

If you’ve driven through Benmore Gardens in Sandton, you would likely have noticed an impressive high-rise building with a red @ marking the pinnacle of the structure. This is Acsiopolis – pronounced {ak-shop-oh-liss} which means ‘city of worth’ in Greek.

Home to @Sandton-Apartments and @Sandton-Hotel, the Acsiopolis Building is the first multi-used lifestyle precinct in South Africa which includes a 561-room luxury hotel, 480 upmarket leased apartments, conferencing and event facilities, including an 80-seater auditorium, co-working space, an NCF curriculum nursery school, doctors rooms, gym, clubhouse, deli, restaurant and spa.

Live, Work and Play

@Sandton Apartments has been constructed with the residents’ lifestyle top of mind, catering to people at all stages of life from Millennials to Gen-X empty nesters. Making the move to at @Sandton comes with a myriad of on-site services from a weekday working space to weekend leisure activities.

Clubhouse

The Clubhouse is the ideal recreational spot where @Sandton-Apartment residents enjoy exclusive access. Included in this purpose-built area is a heated pool, including an appropriately shallow kiddies’ pool area which allows year-round swimming. A fully equipped play area adjacent to the pool means parents can observe their children at play with their playmates on slides, jungle gym and a specially built racetrack for toddler bikes.

Child minder services can be secured through the onsite @Sandton-Kids facility, allowing residents the freedom to enjoy the Clubhouse whilst their children are fully supervised by trained minders.

Creche

For childcare support, children between the ages of 6 months to 4 years, during the week, the @Sandton Apartments on-site creche is available for all residents and focuses on all six Early Learning and Development Areas (ELDAs). Open from 6.30am to 6pm, with half day and full day options available, four classrooms for different age groups each with play areas which are equipped in an age-appropriate way. Meals are included, allowing busy parents the peace of mind that their children nurtured and nourished in a safe and secure environment.

1/5 Acsiopolis Building - a precinct where you will find the luxury @Sandton-Apartments & @Sandton-Hotel. Picture: Supplied 2/5 Acsiopolis Building - a precinct where you will find the luxury @Sandton-Apartments & @Sandton-Hotel. Picture: Supplied 3/5 Acsiopolis Building - a precinct where you will find the luxury @Sandton-Apartments & @Sandton-Hotel. Picture: Supplied 4/5 Acsiopolis Building - a precinct where you will find the luxury @Sandton-Apartments & @Sandton-Hotel. Picture: Supplied 5/5 Acsiopolis Building - a precinct where you will find the luxury @Sandton-Apartments & @Sandton-Hotel. Picture: Supplied

Co-Working

The contemporary Co Worx workspace offers 58 hot desks for remote, hybrid and freelance workers, as well as fixed office spaces that are available for use on a lease basis to small businesses. Facilities include an open plan pause area, a coffee station as well as wireless printing and photocopying facilities. Private Office Pods are available for private meetings and phone calls. Uninterrupted high-speed Wi-Fi makes for seamless connectivity and virtual and in-person meetings can be accommodated in the boardrooms on offer.

Back Up Utility Services

The Acsiopolis Building has a full back-up power supply with generators powering up should there be a power outage. An uninterrupted supply of water which can last more than two and a half days mitigates any service interruptions.

Delicatessen

@Deli’s range of highest quality ingredients sourced both locally and globally, mean visitors can browse imported French and British cheeses, black and white truffles from the forests of Italy, and the best of Spanish charcuterie. The butchery’s prime cuts of meat, each aged, are cut and packaged on site ensuring only the freshest cuts are sold. @Deli will also be supporting small local farmers by stocking shelves with the freshest vegetables, herbs and fruits sourced from rustic growers in the area.

Spa

You’ll find @Sandton-Spa on the ground floor of the @Sandton-Hotel. Four single private treatment rooms and one private treatment room for couples, are fully air conditioned, sanitised and fitted with atmospheric mood lighting that sets the tone for complete relaxation. Manicure and pedicure stations are set up for individual treatments, or for a group of friends to have manicures done at the same time. @Sandton-Spa boasts a unisex sauna and steam room, which is available to all guests making use of the spa facilities. Change rooms are equipped with lockers and showers, and guests can slip into their gown and slippers for “in-spa” use before their rejuvenating treatment.

