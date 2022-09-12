WATCH: South African cheetahs fly to Mozambique, India as part of reintroduction efforts

Citizen Reporter

South Africa is flying cheetahs to India and Mozambique in an attempt to reintroduce the spotted cats to regions where their numbers have dwindled.

Cheetahs were declared extinct in India in 1952. India has since looked to Iran and Africa to try get the big cats back in its country.

“Namibia is making eight animals available for reintroduction in India and South Africa is making 12 animals available, but for a genetically viable population in India in the long term, you need at least 500 individuals” Vincent van der Merwe, Cheetah Metapopulation Initiative Manager, told AfricaNews.

“Every year we’ll send eight to 12 animals to top them up, to increase their numbers, to bring in new genetics until they have a viable population.”

Although cheetah are endangered, South Africa’s population is expanding at a rate of about 8% annually.

South Africa, Zambia, Namibia and Zimbabwe are all expected to play a part in the reintroduction of cheetah to India. The big cats will first be kept in large enclosures in central Indian forests, protected from other predators like leopards, to give them time to adapt to their new habitat.

The enclosures have prey — like deer and antelope — which scientists hope the cheetahs will hunt. After a few months of close monitoring, the cheetahs will be radio-collared and released.

NOW READ: Ezemvelo appeals for help in stopping damage to HIP fence