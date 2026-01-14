Multimedia

PICTURES: Class of 2025 matric results cheer

The class of 2025 celebrated the release of their matric results this week.

St Stithians Girls College matriculants

St Stithians Girls College matriculants, from left, Bukelwa Biko, Maite Hamese, Sophie Naidoo and Katherine Leschner celebrate as they receive their matric results, 12 January 2026, in Sandton. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Roedean School class of 2025
Roedean School class of 2025 Ntsumi Mabasa, left, and Njabulo Khuzwayo celebrate as they receive their matric results, 12 January 2026, in Parktown, Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Reddam House Bedfordview matriculant, Galalelo Lintswe Nakedi
Reddam House Bedfordview matriculant Galalelo Lintswe Nakedi celebrates after getting her IEB results in Johannesburg, 12 January 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Some of the St Stithians Boys College matriculants
Some of the St Stithians Boys College matriculants, from left, Declan Wood, Dean Bouwer, Stefano Stankovic and Kyle Cupido celebrate as they receive their matric results, 12 January 2026, in Sandton. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube
Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube celebrates with Top Archievers from class of 2025 at the ministerial breakfast in Johannesburg, 12 January 2026, before the release of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) results. Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Roedean School class of 2025
Roedean School class of 2025, from left, Imogen Preston, Njabulo Khuzwayo, Ntsumi Mabasa and Ita Collins celebrate as they receive their matric results, 12 January 2026, in Parktown, Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Laudium Matriculants Celebrate The Release Of Class Of 2025 Results
Students and parents celebrates Matric 2025 results in Laudium on January 12, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. This release of the Matric 2025 results marks the culmination of an extensive and tightly regulated examination, marking and quality assurance process which a reported 920,000 candidates across the country part-took in. (Photo by Gallo Images/Manash Jyoti Das)
St Stithians Boys College matriculants celebrate
St Stithians Boys College matriculants celebrate as they receive their matric results, 12 January 2026, in Sandton. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Minister Maynier Visit Silikamva High School To Celebrate With Matric Candidates
Matric learners view their results on the newspaper at Silikamva High School in Hout bay on January 13, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The celebration follows the release of the 2025 NSC results in which Silikamva High School achieved 100 percent pass rate. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)
St Stithians matriculants
St Stithians matriculants, from left, Phillipa Godden, Kaitlyn Agar and Jenna Kirk celebrate as they receive their matric results, 12 January 2026, in Sandton. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Minister Maynier Visit Silikamva High School To Celebrate With Matric Candidates
David Maynier (Western Cape Minister of Education) and Matric students at Silikamva High School on January 13, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The celebration follows the release of the 2025 NSC results in which Silikamva High School achieved 100 percent pass rate. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)
St Stithians matriculants
St Stithians matriculants, from left, Sophie Naidoo, Kyle Cupido, Bukelwa Biko, Maite Hamese and Stefano Stankovic celebrate as they receive their matric results, 12 January 2026, in Sandton. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Roedean School class of 2025
Roedean School class of 2025 celebrate as they receive their matric results, 12 January 2026, in Parktown, Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Roedean School class of 2025
Roedean School class of 2025 Emma Pelicot, left, and Daniella Sonnbichler celebrate as they receive their matric results, 12 January 2026, in Parktown, Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Roedean School class of 2025
Roedean School class of 2025 celebrate as they receive their matric results, 12 January 2026, in Parktown, Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Roedean School class of 2025 celebrate
Roedean School class of 2025 celebrate as they receive their matric results, 12 January 2026, in Parktown, Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Laudium Matriculants Celebrate The Release Of Class Of 2025 Results
Students and parents celebrates Matric 2025 results in Laudium on January 12, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. This release of the Matric 2025 results marks the culmination of an extensive and tightly regulated examination, marking and quality assurance process which a reported 920,000 candidates across the country part-took in. (Photo by Gallo Images/Manash Jyoti Das)
Minister Maynier Visit Silikamva High School To Celebrate With Matric Candidates
Matric learners view their results on the newspaper at Silikamva High School in Hout bay on January 13, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The celebration follows the release of the 2025 NSC results in which Silikamva High School achieved 100 percent pass rate. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)
Matric Candidates Receive Results At Stellenberg High School
Anja Vermeulen and Lenae Wessels receive their results at Stellenberg High School on January 13, 2026 in Bellville, South Africa. It is reported that more than 920,000 candidates across the country took the final exams at the end of last year. (Photo by Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan)
Matric Candidates Receive Results At Stellenberg High School
The class of 2025 receive their results at Stellenberg High School on January 13, 2026 in Bellville, South Africa. It is reported that more than 920,000 candidates across the country took the final exams at the end of last year. (Photo by Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan)

