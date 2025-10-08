PICTURES: SA Global Sumud Flotilla activists return

The six activists held by Israeli forces from the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) landed at OR Tambo International Airport today.

Mandla Mandela, Zukiswa Wanner, Carolyn Shelver, Zaheera Soomar, Dr Fatima Hendricks, and Reaz Moola received an enthusiastic welcome at OR Tambo International Airport upon their arrival.

The activists were among those intercepted on the GSF Flotilla last week.

The GSF comprises 41 vessels with more than 400 people aboard, including politicians, activists and aid workers. It was heading to Gaza to provide humanitarian aid to the area.

A supporter holds a placard that reads “Send Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s team to Israel” at OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

South African activist Carolyn Shelver addresses supporters after arriving at OR Tambo International Airport, 8 October 2025, in Kempton Park. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

South African activist Dr Fatima Hendricks greets supporters. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

A young supporter holds a placard that reads “From Mandela to Mandla, the legacy sails on” at OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

South African activist Dr Fatima Hendricks addresses supporters. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Dr Fatima Hendricks. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Zukiswa Wanner arrives at OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Mandla Mandela, South African activist and grandson of the late Nelson Mandela, greets supporters. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

South African activists Zukiswa Wanner (front) and Dr Fatima Hendricks. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Mandla Mandela, South African activist and grandson of the late Nelson Mandela, accompanied by his wife Rabia Mandela, is cheered by supporters. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Mandla Mandela, South African activist and grandson of the late Nelson Mandela, accompanied by his wife Rabia Mandela, is cheered by supporters. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

