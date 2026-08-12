PODCAST: ‘The Problem Is Us’: EFF’s Moshe Koma on illegal immigration

Moshe Koma addresses Johannesburg's crime issue, emphasizing that it should not be blamed solely on undocumented migrants.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) provincial secretary Moshe Koma says Johannesburg’s crime problem should not be reduced to the presence of undocumented migrants.

Koma, who serves as the City of Johannesburg’s Member of the Mayoral Committee for Public Safety, discussed crime, coalition politics, and the upcoming elections during an episode of The Movement podcast.

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Moshe Koma: Why are we giving crime a nationality?

He argued that criminality should be addressed regardless of a suspect’s nationality.

“It’s not only an issue of illegal immigrants. The problem we are confronted with is crime,” Koma said.

He claimed that some hijacked buildings are occupied or controlled by South Africans who then involve foreign nationals in their operations.

Koma also pointed to drug dealing as an example of why authorities should focus on criminal networks rather than nationality.

He said South Africans are also involved in criminal activities and questioned why the nationality of suspected criminals should become the central issue.

The EFF official instead called for greater accountability within government departments responsible for immigration and border management.

Koma alleged that government officials have contributed to the problem by helping people circumvent the law.

He cited arrests involving officials allegedly linked to illegal electricity connections and other municipal misconduct.

Koma also raised concerns about the issuing of identity documents to undocumented migrants, arguing that government failures should be addressed alongside illegal immigration.

“Is the problem us, as government officials?” he asked during the discussion.

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Why Should You Vote for the EFF?

On Johannesburg’s coalition government, Koma acknowledged that tensions exist between political parties but said the EFF remains committed to working in the interests of residents.

He said the party would continue to disagree with its coalition partners when it believes budgets or policies fail to address unemployment and service delivery.

Koma also defended the EFF’s record in Johannesburg, highlighting 24-hour clinics, free sanitary products, and efforts to address hijacked buildings and substance abuse.

As the 2026 local government elections approach, Koma urged voters to judge the EFF on its record and whether it has delivered on its promises.