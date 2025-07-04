VIDEO & PICTURES: ‘We need help!’ – Suspected Zama Zama explosion rocks Slovo Park, Springs

Houses in Slovo Park were destoyed after a nearby shack, suspected to be rented by illegal miners, exploded.

An explosion rocked the community of Slovo Park in Springs on Friday, with more than 20 houses destroyed and around 100 more damaged.

The blast is suspected to have been caused by explosives that were being stored by illegal miners (zama zamas) nearby.

After the explosion, shrapnel could be seen lying all over the street in the small community on the East Rand.

According to witnesses, they heard the explosion shortly after 10:30am.

A law enforcement source who asked to remain anonymous revealed that zama zamas were storing explosives in a nearby shack that they were renting.

It is suspected that something triggered the explosives.

Zole ka Mphethi, whose house was damaged, said she did not know what she would do to keep her family safe this winter.