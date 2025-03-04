VIDEO: Running with the Big Five in the Marakele Marathon

The Citizen's Michel Bega ran the 16th Marakele Marathon which took place just outside Thabazimbi in Limpopo.

South African National Parks rangers keep watch as runners take part in the Powerade Marakele Marathon, 1 March 2025, in the Marakele National Park, in Limpopo. The marathon takes place in the reserve which is home to the Big Five. Armed rangers are stationed every few kilometres, with a helicopter flying overhead to ensure the runners’ safety. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

We had the opportunity to interview the winner of the Marakele Marathon Remaketse Lekaka, who won the 42.2km race in a time of 2:42:07. Winner of the Powerade Marakele Marathon Remaketse Lekaka poses for a photograph with his medal and cheque, 1 March 2025, in the Marakele National Park, in Limpopo. The marathon takes place in the reserve which is home to the Big Five. Armed rangers are stationed every few kilometres, with a helicopter flying overhead to ensure the runners’ safety. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen