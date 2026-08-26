[WATCH] Chip Moosa takes another proudly South African build to Gravity 2026

Tariq Moosa is back for Gravity 2026, showcasing his E30 convertible and celebrating South African automotive talent.

South African car builder Tariq “Chip” Moosa is returning to the UK for Gravity 2026.

It will be his fourth consecutive appearance at the major automotive event, which marks its 10th anniversary.

Moosa will once again showcase South African automotive talent on the international stage. This year, he is taking his highly anticipated E30 convertible, Celeb GP.

The teal interior of Celeb GP forms part of the Chicanos Customs build for Gravity 2026. Picture: Supplied

Moosa said Gravity remains his favourite car show anywhere in the world.

“I enjoy showcasing our African talent on the world stage,” Moosa said.

He plans to raise the standard with his latest build.

He also enjoys reconnecting with South Africans living in the UK.

Building Celeb GP for Gravity 2026

Celeb GP has been 14 years in the making under Moosa’s ownership.

During that time, he collected parts before finally beginning the build. The car features several rare and highly sought-after components.

Among them is an original BBS body kit, which Moosa said is extremely rare.

He sourced it through a friend after a lengthy search.

The E30 also features a rare German throttle-body setup, and Moosa believes his set is the only one of its kind in South Africa.

He discovered the company at the Essen Motor Show last year, where the products immediately caught his attention.

He later managed to purchase a set imported from Germany and made sure the special components were fitted to Celeb GP.

Support from South Africa

Moosa’s latest international appearance has attracted strong support at home.

Content creator Readon Beerwinkel congratulated him on his return to Gravity.

Beerwinkel highlighted Moosa’s success at last year’s event. He also recalled the trophy Moosa brought home for South Africa.

The air intake on Celeb GP, which is the only set of its kind in South Africa, forms part of the Chicanos Customs build for Gravity 2026. Picture: Supplied.

DJ Dalootz described Moosa’s work as inspirational. He hopes Celeb GP can deliver another strong result at Gravity.

Orville Robertson also praised Moosa’s international representation.

He said their friendship brought them together to support his journey.

Taking South African talent global

Moosa sees Gravity as more than another car show. It provides an opportunity to demonstrate what South African builders can achieve.

His previous appearances have helped attract international attention to his work.

Celeb GP features a panoramic hardtop roof on the Chicanos Customs build for Gravity 2026. Picture: Supplied

Now, Celeb GP will face the spotlight at the 2026 event.

With years of preparation behind the E30, expectations are high.

Moosa is once again carrying South African automotive culture onto the global stage and Gravity 2026 could provide another memorable chapter in his international journey.