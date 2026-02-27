WATCH: Business leaders rally behind Ronald McDonald House Charities at CEO sleep-in

CEOs spent the night at Ronald McDonald House at Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital to see firsthand how their donations support families.

Global fast-food giant McDonald’s has reaffirmed its commitment to community upliftment through its ongoing partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities, with a renewed focus on expanding support for families in need.

Speaking at the inaugural CEO Sleep-In initiative, the CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities South Africa, Matshepo Msibi, emphasised the brand’s purpose-led approach and dedication to fostering strong, resilient communities.

Central to that mission is the Ronald McDonald House, which provides accommodation and emotional support for families whose children are receiving medical treatment at the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital.

Over the past year alone, Ronald McDonald House Charities South Africa facilitated 8 464 overnight stays and provided 90 610 meals across the House and Family Rooms.

They also supported 34 365 lactation visits by mothers who expressed 1 972 litres of breast milk, saving hospitals millions of rands in formula costs.

The funding will support infrastructure, operations, staffing and the long-term sustainability of the House, as well as its expansion plans.

Plans are underway to launch a dedicated mothers’ lodge in Soweto, aimed at ensuring mothers can remain close to their hospitalised children during critical periods of care.

From Left to Right – Nicolas Marcell, RMHC chairperson, Matshepo Msibi, RMHC CEO and Max Oliva, McDonalds SA CEO. Picture: Supplied

Corporate partners are being encouraged to “adopt a room” as part of the expansion drive, with a minimum six-month contribution of R50 000.

The initiative is designed to secure sustainable funding while deepening private sector involvement in social impact efforts.

Max Oliva, the newly appointed CEO of McDonald’s South Africa, reiterated the company’s long-term commitment to the programme, pledging continued support for families navigating medical crises.

“Tonight, in honour of 27 years of sacrifice, let us commit to 27 rooms of hope.”

