WATCH LIVE: Fannie Masemola testifies at Madlanga Commission

Compiled by Shaun Holland

22 September 2025

09:47 am

Fannie Masemola testifies at the Madlanga Commission shedding light on allegations made by Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The Madlanga Commission commences today at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, where National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola will take the stand.

In July, KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made allegations that implicated politicians, police, the judiciary, and prosecutors in widespread corruption.

KZN police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Picture: Gallo Images

The Madlanga Commission will look into these allegations and will be open to the public.

Last week, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi implicated DA MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard at the Commission of Inquiry, accusing her of breaking the law by interfering in police work.

Masemola is expected to answer several questions involving the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team and the suspension of Shadrack Sibiya.

Commission commission of inquiry police minister South African Police Service (SAPS)

