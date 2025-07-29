WATCH LIVE: Judge to rule on Tiffany Meek’s bail application

Tiffany Meek is accused of murdering her son, Jayden-Lee.

After six days arguments, the prosecution and defence delivered their closing arguments in the Tiffany Meek bail application on Monday.

The 31-year-old is seeking bail after being arrested on 11 July.

The prosecutor argued that Meek is a flight risk because she has an option to work remotely.

Tiffany Nicole Meek appears at Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court in the murder case of her son Jayden-Lee Meek on 23 July 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

“She knows that the community is so upset that she dares not to linger within this court’s area of jurisdiction,” he argued.

According to the state, Meek would be safer in custody.

The bail judgment will be handed down on Tuesday.

