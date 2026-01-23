Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

WATCH LIVE: Malema appears at East London High Court for pre-sentencing hearing

Picture of Shaun Holland

Compiled by Shaun Holland

Head of Multimedia

1 minute read

23 January 2026

10:56 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Julius Malema will soon find out whether he will be going to jail after being found guilty of contravening gun laws.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, returns to court on Friday for his pre-sentencing hearing.

Proceedings were halted earlier on Friday morning, so the case could be moved to a larger courtroom due to public interest in the trial.

In 2018, Malema discharged a firearm during the party’s fifth birthday celebrations in Mdantsane at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium.

In a bid to support their commander-in-chief, thousands of EFF supporters gathered outside the court in East London on Friday.

The maximum sentence for violating the Firearms Control Act is 15 years in prison, but some believe Malema could come out with a slap on the wrist.

ALSO WATCH: Malema in court: EFF supporters rally for their leader

Read more on these topics

court case East London Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) high court Julius Malema

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Here’s why social worker thinks Malema should get suspended fine instead of jail time
Courts ConCourt rules on Moroadi Cholota extradition challenge
News ‘We were given three months to leave’: Waterval farm residents allege forced displacement
Politics Will Malema really go to jail, or get a slap on the wrist?
News Vanderbijlpark scholar transport crash driver abandons bid for bail

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp