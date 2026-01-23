WATCH LIVE: Malema appears at East London High Court for pre-sentencing hearing

Julius Malema will soon find out whether he will be going to jail after being found guilty of contravening gun laws.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, returns to court on Friday for his pre-sentencing hearing.

Proceedings were halted earlier on Friday morning, so the case could be moved to a larger courtroom due to public interest in the trial.

In 2018, Malema discharged a firearm during the party’s fifth birthday celebrations in Mdantsane at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium.

In a bid to support their commander-in-chief, thousands of EFF supporters gathered outside the court in East London on Friday.

The maximum sentence for violating the Firearms Control Act is 15 years in prison, but some believe Malema could come out with a slap on the wrist.

ALSO WATCH: Malema in court: EFF supporters rally for their leader