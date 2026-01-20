WATCH LIVE: Robert McBride in the Ad Hoc committee hot seat

Former IPID head, Robert McBride is expected to testify in front of parliaments Ad Hoc committee over alleged police corruption.

Last week, former Acting National Commissioner, Khomotso Phahlane implicated McBride.

McBride will also be confronted about his dealings with private investigator Paul O’Sullivan and accusations that they targeted senior police officials.

Former IPID head Robert McBride testifies at the State Capture Commission in Parktown, 16 April 2019. Picture: Neil McCartney

Paul O’Sullivan told the committee he does not want to appear before them because he fears for his life.

This comes after Witness D, Marius Van Der Merwe, was killed after testifying. However, the committee has decided to subpoena O’Sullivan to appear in person.

