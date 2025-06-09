WATCH: SA short film ‘Caleb: Beyond the Bite’ wins Gold at film festival

South African short film ‘Caleb: Beyond the Bite’ wins Gold at International Tourism Film Festival Africa, just in time for World Ocean Day.

Caleb: Beyond the Bite won Gold at the 2025 International Tourism Film Festival Africa (ITFFA), one year after its release by WILDTRUST.

As the world celebrated World Ocean Day on Sunday, 8 June, a proudly South African conservation film was honoured on the global stage.

This marks the fourth film festival at which the film has been recognised to date.

The film festival had more than 450 global entries, ending with a red carpet event on Friday at Hotel Sky, Sandton, Johannesburg.

Caleb: Beyond the Bite inspires shark bite survivors

“This film was truly inspirational,” says ITFFA organiser Caroline Ungersbock.

Caleb in the water. Picture: Mnqobi Zuma

“It delivered a very strong and necessary message that resonated deeply with our judges and attendees of the film festival.”

The short film follows para-athlete Caleb Swanepoel’s emotional return to swimming with sharks, which changed his life in 2015.

This film challenges the fear of sharks, showing their vital role in South Africa’s marine ecosystems through a human story.

“I’m incredibly excited that the film has been recognised at the ITFFA Awards,” says Swanepoel.

“It means a lot that more people worldwide will see the film and hopefully connect with its message.”

“Being part of this project and team changing the shark narrative is a real privilege.”

Caleb Swanepoel at the ITFFA Awards. Picture: Supplied

The importance of shark and ray conservation

Caleb: Beyond the Bite was released as part of the WILDTRUST’s Sharks Under Attack campaign.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about the urgent need for the conservation of sharks and rays in South African waters.

The film highlights the emotional power of personal transformation and how perception plays a critical role in shark survival.

South Africa is a global hotspot for shark and ray diversity, with approximately 200 species inhabiting its waters.

Many species are endemic and increasingly threatened by habitat loss, overfishing, and public fear.

The film provides a compelling call to protect these misunderstood animals through empathy, education, and policy change.

“Caleb gives me hope for shark conservation,” says WILDTRUST scientist Leigh de Necker, who swam with Caleb in the film.

“If he can change his view on sharks after trauma, there is hope for all of us to do the same.”

Caleb: Beyond the Bite is available to watch online.

